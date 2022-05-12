Man Accused Of Murder And Attempted Killing

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Donte Drey Deveaux, 25, stood before Senior Magistrate Samuel McKinney accused of the murder of 34-year-old father of two, Emmanuel Brown, on May 2 in New Providence. The accused was also accused of the attempted murder of Samuel Joseph on the same day.

Due to the nature of the offence Deveaux was not required to enter a plea in the Magistrate’s Court. He was informed that his case would proceed by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

Magistrate McKinney further informed the accused that his case will be heard in the Supreme Court where he can also make a formal application for bail.

Until bail is granted to him, Deveaux will be returned to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. His next court appearance will be on July 28 for service of a VBI.