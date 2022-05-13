Bimini Police Investigate Alleged Sexual Assault On Cruise Ship

BIMINI Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving two crew members on board a Virgin Cruise Line.

According to a senior police officer, a male crewman was arrested and is assisting police with their investigations.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that shortly after 7am on Thursday officers at the Alice Town Police Station received a report of a sexual assault on board a Virgin Cruise Line. He said a team of uniform officers were sent to investigate the matter.

According to initial investigations, shortly after 12am on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, a female employee reported that while at the crew bar she met a male crew member. The woman told officers that they engaged in a casual conversation and eventually went into her cabin. While there, she said that the male crew member had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

ASP Rolle said officers took the male into police custody. He said investigations are underway.