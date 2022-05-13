Fine For Knife Attack

By Pavel Bailey
A MAN was fined $300 in Magistrate’s Court on Friday for attacking another man with a knife.
Terran Mackey, 21, appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on a charge of assault with a dangerous instrument.
At around 9:30am on May 10 on Ethel Street Mackey is accused of unlawfully assaulting Shamar Mackey with a knife. He pleaded guilty to the charge.
The Magistrate fined him $300 for the offence or risk three months in prison.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.