Potter’S Cay Vendors Given Access To Repair Supplies

AGRICULTURE, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting yesterday said Potter’s Cay Dock vendors affected by a fire last year were provided with letters to access supplies to rebuild their stalls.

Before the weekly Cabinet meeting, the minister told reporters that vendors were given the option of two plans from which to choose.

The letters give them the opportunity to receive building materials from FYP.

“We’ve met with the vendors a few times, actually last week, and provided them with their letters to access supplies, which would be in essence $96,000 among the six vendors,” the minister said. “We also provided them with two plans - one from a private architect, one from the Ministry of Works - which they can select between the two,” he explained.

“We’ve also included an optional deck option for them if they wanted to extend, which will be up to the vendors to get the approvals because when you deal with the seabed that goes through (the) Ministry of Environment.

“So, we’ve been very accommodating. They have their letters. We’re just waiting on the final building control approval so we’re hoping within a week they can get up and going and be running for the summer.”

He also said: “We’re providing them with the funding. I think the ministry has been very accommodating. I’ve met with them about four times since I’ve been minister and we’ve done what we can. They have the letter to access from FYP and hopefully they can get going in ten days or so.”

Minister Sweeting was also asked whether consideration was being given to building a fire station at the dock.

He said: “I think nationally, especially in the Family Islands, we have that issue. So I’m sure that the minister responsible for that is looking at a nationwide way to solve this problem.

“In the Family Islands some of these islands don’t even have fire trucks. So, I think it’s a nationwide issue. I think it’s definitely one that we need to look at and look at facilitation. So, hopefully we can have a better response to some of these fires.

A fire burned six stalls to the ground in April 2021 and left two others damaged. Two boats were also destroyed.

Back in April, Potter’s Cay Dock Fish, Fruit, and Vegetables Vendors Association President Ormanique Bowe told The Tribune that vendors were still waiting for the government to authorise the repair work to fire damaged stalls.

She added that she was told two more signatures are needed to finalise the repair work.