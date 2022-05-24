Darville To Lead Geneva Delegation

A DELEGATION headed by Health Minister Dr Michael Darville has left the country to attend the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.
“The Bahamas delegation will be working with countries to stabilise existing relations and forge new mutually beneficial partnerships,” Dr Darville said of the trip in a statement yesterday.
Delegates attending have an ambitious agenda before them as the COVID-19 pandemic undermined progress towards health-related targets listed on the Sustainable Development Goals,” according to the statement. In the words of current WHO Director-General Dr Tedros - as he is commonly called – the pandemic lay bare the inequities within, and between countries.
The conference will also include the appointment of the next World Health Organisation Director-General.
The assembly ends on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
In Dr Darville’s absence, Attorney General Ryan Pinder will act as minister of health and wellness, from May 22-28.
tribanon 6 hours, 49 minutes ago
This is getting all too damn ridiculous. In November/December of 2019 the WHO was duplicitous with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in withholding important information that might have prevented the global spread of COVID-19.
Why in the hell is our government sending a high level delegation of our incompetent village idiots on a site seeing and shopping trip to Geneva to pay hommage to the WHO, a CCP controlled organisation????
Our country doesn't have money for this kind of nonsense! Each of these unnecessary extravagant trips by our cabinet ministers, always with an enormous entourage of our government officials in tow, cost us over-taxed taxpayers a fortune.
This is really insane!!!!!
DJBarr 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
Just another junket. Will we ever learn how much this cost us and how many attended?
ohdrap4 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
They better not sugn the treaty
By the way "DR. TEDROS" is not a medical dictor and should not be called so outside a university.
carltonr61 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Thedros was just voted in for a second 5 year ternm by closed door voting. The new agenda calls for The Bahamas and all signatories to WHO to make our sovereignty second to WHO to close our borders without our consent. With Gates being the major controlling funder for WHO he will establish rulership over 190 nations.
DDK 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
This trip is a waste of taxpayers' money' - as always a bunch of self-important nincompoops. The proposed treaty is even worse. It advocates total control of the world population. Our idiots are probably too ignorant and too self-righteous to understand.
