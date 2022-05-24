Darville To Lead Geneva Delegation

A DELEGATION headed by Health Minister Dr Michael Darville has left the country to attend the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The Bahamas delegation will be working with countries to stabilise existing relations and forge new mutually beneficial partnerships,” Dr Darville said of the trip in a statement yesterday.

Delegates attending have an ambitious agenda before them as the COVID-19 pandemic undermined progress towards health-related targets listed on the Sustainable Development Goals,” according to the statement. In the words of current WHO Director-General Dr Tedros - as he is commonly called – the pandemic lay bare the inequities within, and between countries.

The conference will also include the appointment of the next World Health Organisation Director-General.

The assembly ends on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

In Dr Darville’s absence, Attorney General Ryan Pinder will act as minister of health and wellness, from May 22-28.