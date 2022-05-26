Minister Confirms Hospital Case Rise Not Due To Covid

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville has confirmed that the increase in COVID-19 cases is not linked to the rise in hospital admissions, but is associated with a high volume of people suffering complications from chronic non-communicable diseases.

In a press statement released earlier this week, Dr Darville said there has been an uptick in positive virus cases over the past three weeks, adding samples were collected to test for the Omicron BA.2 variant.

With this, he said the Disease Surveillance Unit has turned specific focus on schools in the country.

He said: “This Ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Education & Technical & Vocational Training as well as with the unions on ways to mitigate the potential spread in our schools so that we do not disadvantage our children from getting access to education.”

Regarding chronic non-communicable diseases, the health minister described it as a “common occurrence in countries battling CNCD’s because the pandemic pushed these comorbidities to the back burner as it relates to usual care”.

Hospital officials are working assiduously, he said, to address bed spaces to accommodate a surplus in admission cases.

Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) managing director Aubynette Rolle added that a number of positive cases are being recorded at the hospital because testing for the virus is a prerequisite for admission.

Much of it, Ms Rolle said, falls into the category of a secondary diagnosis.

She echoed a previous statement by Mr Darville who confirmed that there is no cause for alarm when it comes to adequate supplies of medicine.

Bahamians and residents are urged to continue to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols which help to limit the spread of the virus. Persons can also guard themselves from severe COVID-19 infection by getting the COVID-19 vaccine, 1st and 2nd boosters and extended series doses for persons who are moderately to severely immuno-compromised.

Appointments can be made online at vax.gov.bs or walk-ins are welcomed at vaccination sites. Persons with mobility challenges may request a home visit by emailing vax242.mobile@ gmail.com.

The public is encouraged to access community clinics for primary and urgent care and the Princess Margaret Hospital Emergency Department for emergency care only.