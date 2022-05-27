Government To Push For Private Sector Minimum Wage Increase

By LEANDRA ROLLE

ECONOMIC Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis said government intends to push for a minimum wage increase in the private sector in the wake of rising costs in the country.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Mr Halkitis said the National Tripartite Council, the body responsible for all labour-related matters in The Bahamas, and other stakeholders have already met to discuss the matter.

He also revealed that a presentation on the proposed wage increase for workers in the private sector is expected to be made to the Davis administration soon.

“It is the intention for it to go into the private sector as well,” he said during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

“As you know, there is what you call the (National) Tripartite Council, which is a collaboration between the government (and) the labour segment represented by the labour unions and as well as the employers who are represented by the Bahamas Employment Federation and so what they do is they collaborate and they get together and then they make suggestions to the government on what the quantum should be and what the timing should be.

“I understand that they are very close to making that presentation to the government. So, yes, it’s a long way to say yes. It is the intention…”

He said the decision will “include collaboration and the tripartite council as well so we expect that to follow shortly after, or ideally at the same time.”

Mr Halkitis spoke the day after Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis announced proposed minimum wage increases for workers in the public sector as part of his administration’s efforts to provide relief to hurting Bahamians.

While delivering his budget communication in the House of Assembly Wednesday, Mr Davis said the government had submitted a proposal to Bahamas Public Service Union to increase minimum wage in the public sector, with incremental increases starting in July.

Yesterday, Mr Halkitis told reporters the government is considering raising the minimum wage from $210 to $250 a week.

He said the country’s current minimum wage is not sustainable due to the high cost of living.

He also noted that the private sector is not opposed to the concept of a minimum wage increase but, rather, the timing given COVID’s impact among other factors.

“There will always be an element that says well the time or timing,” Minister Halkitis said. “You just enunciated several things coming out of the COVID and inflation whatever. The fact of the matter is, for some people it will never be the right time to do it, but again, the other factor of the matter is the cost of living is going up and we need to bring that relief.

“So, we hear that but the fact of the matter is, if it wasn’t COVID unfortunately some people will always find a reason not to do it. But, frankly at the levels the minimum wage is at now, people cannot live so it’s something that has to happen.”

Increasing the minimum wage to $250 per week was one of the many commitments made by the Progressive Liberal Party in its election campaign blueprint.

It is not clear how many public workers are currently being paid minimum wage by the government, but it was said to be “very few.”

According to Minister Halkitis, phasing the country’s minimum wage into a liveable wage remains a key priority for the government.

“Liveable wage is a part of the discussion,” he added. “ As you might be aware, there was a study done and I think it was released either last year or early this year speaking about minimum wage both in New Providence and Grand Bahama and I think the number was north of $600 I believe so that is a commitment to move towards. That is something that will happen gradually.”