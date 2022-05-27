Teachers Reject Salary Proposals: But Union Will Hold Off On Industrial Action For One Week

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson says the union will hold off on industrial action for one week, after revealing that members have twice rejected counter proposals from government as it relates to salaries for members.

In a general membership meeting on May 19, 2022, the president explained the full proposal presented by the government to members, but they unanimously rejected that salary proposal.

Another meeting held on May 24 saw 99 percent of BUT members vote to take industrial action, she said.

Mrs Wilson made the comments in a message to members last night.

It came the day after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told Parliament during his 2022/2023 budget presentation that salary increases were planned for teachers, adding that both educators and nurses were to receive retention bonuses.

However, last night, when contacted for clarity Mrs Wilson said she had no clue what the prime minister was talking about.

“I find it necessary to address the announcement made by the honourable prime minister in the House of Assembly yesterday, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 during the budget communication,” she told teachers.

“Firstly, though let me remind you that we held a general membership meeting on Thursday, May 19, 2022 where I explained the full proposal presented by the government and where you, the members, unanimously rejected the government’s salary proposal.

“We held another general membership meeting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, where 99 percent of you voted to take industrial action.

“Please note that the prime minister never stated an amount of the proposed salary increase for teachers and the concerns we’ve expressed about the retention bonus have not yet been adequately addressed.

“As you are also aware we have rejected the government’s counter proposal twice. So, as of today, Thursday, May the 26, 2022, I do not have a revised salary proposal from the government.”

Mrs Wilson said having communicated with the government’s lead negotiator, she was expecting a revised salary proposal that is reflective of teachers, teacher’s aides, librarians and guidance counselors as professionals.

She continued: “Negotiations will resume next week Thursday, June 2, 2022. So, in the spirit of industrial goodwill the Bahamas Union of Teachers will hold off on industrial action for one week.

“If the salary proposal is ​unacceptable, it will be rejected again.

“Keep ya tennis ready, take out ya walking shoes, but I must caution you to stay focused. Do not get caught up in the hype and the rhetoric.”