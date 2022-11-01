Darville: We’re willing to talk on outsourcing

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said officials are still open for discussions to find the best solution after Princess Margaret Hospital consultant physicians expressed concerns over the government’s proposed plan to “outsource” care to Doctors Hospital.

He noted officials are in communication with all the physicians as well as surgeons at PMHl, but made it clear the hospital is in disrepair and needs renovation.

Consultants from PMH’s Department of Internal Medicine criticised the plan in a document dated October 20, which details how some PMH patients would be relocated to Doctors Hospital West, saying there is no justification for it.

The minister had previously told The Tribune that some “extensive renovations” at PMH are planned. He said the upgrades cannot take place with patients on the wards and they are looking to partner with Doctors Hospital West to assist the hospital.

Yesterday, he said officials renovate the hospital with patients on the ward – calling it a “no-no”. Hence the need to find a location to move patients in the short term in order to complete the renovation exercise.

“We have been reaching out to the private sector to guide us and support us. We saw Doctors Hospital West as a perfect location where we can move individuals who will reside in female medical one, move them in a safe environment, so our contractors can come in and do the necessary renovations that have been outstanding for years,” he said.

“We also have an elevator that is responsible for moving patients from the accident emergency to female medical one. The elevator is not operating properly, and service elevators are now having difficulties, we need to move and we need to move quickly.

“With that being said, we want to make sure that our physicians and our staff are happy. But we are still in discussions with Doctors Hospital and discussions are still ongoing with the medical staff here at the Princess Margaret Hospital.”

He explained the outsourcing plan as a “temporary measure” to get renovations done.

“That is all this exercise is about and we are still open for discussions and questions to find the best solution that can be able to have this done in the short term.”

However, Dr Darville said the cost of the proposed plan is not completed as yet.

Public Hospitals Authority’s managing director Aubynette Rolle said there are 51 beds that are out of commission simply because they cannot reach them.

Hence the need to repair the elevator, which is expected to take 12 to 14 weeks.

“So in the interim, what we are doing, we are maximising that time,” Ms Rolle said. “So I think the public needs to understand that everything that we are doing is for the best interests of the patients and, yes, we are collaborating with our partners. We can’t do anything without the physician.

“We cannot delay any longer. All of the elevators, even the service elevators, need now to be repaired and so that is the approach,” she said.

“So as soon as we have come to a conclusion, as soon as we know what costing is, we will be more than happy to share it with our colleagues as we move forward to care for the patients.”

Yesterday, former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands responded to the points raised by the consultants. The Free National Movement chairman said he thinks they have raised some “very significant concerns” and it is critically important that their concerns are “considered and incorporated” into any decisions moving forward.

“What is clear, is that there are a number of areas at Princess Margaret Hospital in particular, that remain shuttered, dishevelled, in significant need of renovation, and in total it accounts for almost 150 beds. I think the actual numbers are about 120,130,” Dr Sands said.

“When you look at the way forward, it is critically important that the people who labour in the vineyard every day that their voices are heard. And that this becomes, you know, not another example of acting without consultation and then trying to run back and cover your tracks.

Dr Sands made it clear that he has not seen the draft plan and all he knows are the details that have been referenced by the Department of Internal Medicine.

Asked if he agreed with the outsourcing based on the information released, the former minister said: “Given the limited amount of information, I’m not trying to be coy, without a holistic plan, timeline, budgets, etc, I would be very concerned.

“Bear in mind that the accident and emergency renovation that I started, which was supposed to be completed in 18 months, is still going on and this is now almost three years since I demitted office.”

Dr Sands posed questions regarding the wider problems facing the hospital.

“I’ve used this cliche several times recently - the devils in the details. I mean, what are you intending to do? You know, is there going to be a rapid fire off renovation? Or are you planning on shuttering the hospital for God knows how long. The plans for replacing the elevators have been on the drawing board now for years,” he said.

“When you then add the significant cost, you got to ask whether or not that is an appropriate expenditure of limited funds. And then if you are going to topple the applecart in terms of supervision you know you got the tail wagging the dog in terms of who is responsible for patients - it raises so many serious issues. I would want to know why you don’t just actually operate and prepare the floors. I’d want to know why we can’t renovate one or two wards at Princess Margaret Hospital. I’d want to know why we can renovate the blood bank -these are specific concerns, actual current concerns as opposed to thinking hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars into outsourcing care.”