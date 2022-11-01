FACE TO FACE: Faith through the fire

By FELICITY DARVILLE

EDUCATION is a vital key to success - one that can literally change lives. That is why, when Rev Dr Willis Johnson and his wife, Rev Dr Yvette Johnson decided to launch an institution of higher learning 38 years ago, they made a personal commitment not only to teach, but to transform the lives of every student.

This is a mission they haven’t taken lightly. During their journey in excellence, spanning nearly four decades, they took the time to search for youngsters who would have otherwise fallen through the cracks. They saw the so-called “misfits” as simply “misunderstood”, and they poured their positive energy into them. Today, many of the youngsters who could have ended up on the road to destruction, are nation builders, making a difference in their community - thanks to the Johnsons.

Their dream gave birth in 1984. At that time, Willis Johnson was assiduously working to attain his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) credentials. But he didn’t just want to educate himself. He wanted to open an accounting school and share the knowledge and passion he found with others.

The dream, however, was not matched with money at the time. As with any good vision, opportunities arise that help us to realise them, even through the most difficult circumstances. Willis and Yvette found a quaint little room in the Dewgard Plaza - only about 150 sq ft. This tiny room allowed them to take out a lease they could afford, of $275 per month. There, the Bahamas Business College was born.

The Johnsons were on to something. Before they ever opened their doors to the first student, they looked to God for guidance. They were divinely led to do more than just educate the mind-but also to feed the soul.

“We are a faith-based institution; we take family seriously, and we are concerned with their total well being,” Yvette told me.

“We take an intentional look at what God has ordained for these individuals’ lives. God creates each of us in a special way. We look at the strength God has given to each person. When we focus on their strengths, their weaknesses fade. We peel back layers and find the truth about what God wants for the individual. We do it through a process called temperament analysis. It is designed especially for students experiencing difficulty in school. When we do the analysis, we often find that the student really has a gift that was untapped. We polish that gift and encourage them to pursue that in their lives, to the Glory of God.”

This Bahamas Business School was a hit. It was officially registered with the Ministry of Education. Bahamians from all walks of life came through their doors at Dewgard Plaza in order to improve their education and thus, their standard of living. Eventually, Willis and Yvette had to find larger accommodations for their growing student population. Graduates went on to excel in the workplace, open their own businesses, and generally improve their lives. This resulted in a growing demand for their courses for personal and professional development.

The business moved to the Sea Grape Shopping Plaza, Prince Charles Drive, and became the College of Professional Accountancy (COPA). The college provided a clear cut track to success for high schoolers who were certain they wanted to become a CPA.

“It was as easy as “A, B, CPA,” Yvette said as she explained the process.

Upon high school graduation, students could matriculate to COPA. They could earn an Associate’s Degree, then a Bachelor’s in Accounting, then sit their CPA examination. This fast track worked for many, and one of their daughters was among them. She became the Bahamas’ youngest individual to ever become a CPA in 2016.

Drs Willis and Yvette moved on from strength to strength, making their dreams a reality by educating minds, lifting spirits, and redeeming souls for Christ. By 1995, they changed the name of the institution to Galilee College. They were responsible for educating not only private citizens, but also many civil servants in the Public Treasury system and the Ministry of Finance. This nationally recognised institution was a go-to for those wanting to pass the difficult CPA examinations. As a result, there are certified CPAs throughout the Bahamas and the world who have passed through Galilee College.

Today, Galilee College consists of classes starting from kindergarten all the way to tertiary learning. There is a staff of 14 full time individuals. In 1998, Galilee College moved to its current location - sitting on its own property on Joe Farrington Road. The Johnsons are continuing to fine tune their services and create programmes to meet the needs of the community. They have grown with the love and support of family, including their five children, son-in-law, three daughters-in-law, and five grandchildren.

“In our journey towards success, we are helping others achieve success,” Yvette shared.

“We are molding more people - it’s more than the vocation - its purpose. You have to give the gift. It is for you to give it to others.”

In addition to being educators, the Johnsons are also Ministers of the Gospel. Dr Willis Johnson is the pastor of the Blessed Hope Native Baptist Church on Joe Farrington Road. They also oversee 10 Native Baptist churches in South Andros. Dr Johnson also serves as the special assistant to the overseer of the Baptist Faith in The Bahamas, Rev Dr Carrington Pinder.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when families and businesses all over the world were trying to adjust to the new normal, tragedy struck the Johnsons. On March 12, 2020, Willis and Yvette left their home in Winton Meadows to head to Galilee College. Forty-five minutes later, they got a dreaded call. Their home was up in flames. Thankfully, no lives were lost, but their home was burned to the ground. What happened next was nothing short of miraculous.

Within four hours of their home being destroyed, contractor Larry Burrows, owner of ManPower construction company, moved in and posted guards on the property to avoid looting. His team worked throughout the pandemic to demolish the remnants of the home and dump the spoil. Then, his team began rebuilding the home. While rebuilding their home, Mr Burrows provided accommodations for the Johnson family.

Mr Burrows rebuilt a four-bedroom home for the Johnsons, and fully furnished the home. He took on the entire expense for this project, from start to finish, without ever asking the Johnsons for $1. In addition to this mammoth gesture, he also paid all of their utility bills for a period of 27 months.

“We just want to express our sincere gratitude to Mr Larry Burrows, owner of ManPower and to Annette, the office manager,” Yvette told me.

“We are the beneficiaries of the philanthropy of a great businessman in our country. Mr Burrows and his team are unsung heroes. We are forever grateful.”

Yvette explained to me that back in 2016 when they were accountants for Mr Burrows, they sowed a seed into his business in a show of faith and confidence that his business would be blessed.

“We did not remember that deed until he reminded us,” she explained.

“The gift we gave him is a mere fraction of the funds that Mr Burrows invested in housing us and rebuilding the house. We would also like to express gratitude to the Native Baptist Family, the Management of We Buy You Sell, Wayne Bethell, William Johnson and Shaun Miller who all have played a part in providing gratis support for the restoration of the house.”

This kind of selfless act moved the Johnsons to publicly thank Mr Burrows for his love and kindness.

They have even more impetus to continue doing the will of God. At Blessed Hope Native Baptist Church, they carry out Ministry work by assisting with basic needs such as food, water, clothing, shelter and visitation to the sick and incarcerated.

“The tragedy of the fire has served to prove that in all we have done for others, God is determined to do even more for us,” Yvette said.

As Galilee College gears up to celebrate its 38th anniversary on November 7. The Johnsons have so much to be thankful for. During this time, they have aided hundreds of students in obtaining tuition grants and scholarships to study at home and abroad. They also provided special care and assistance to children who were orphaned or marginalized, ensuring a bright future for them.

Willis has made it a point to do this, because he grew up in the Fox Hill community and at the time, opportunities for young boys in his area were few. He was only two years old when his father died. His stepfather, a messenger, and his mother, a housekeeper, saved from their small salaries to afford him the opportunity to go to Tampa College. From there, he excelled, because he never took their investment lightly. He went on to Tiffin University in Ohio on a scholarship, and graduated with three Bachelors Degrees at one time. Today, with his PhD, he continues to serve his fellow man through the Ministry of the Gospel, and through his professional passion - accounting.

He married Yvette when she was 20 years old, and fulfilled his promise to her parents to provide her with tertiary education. When he asked for her hand in marriage, her parents - Reginald “King” Bethell, a well known contractor and her mother, an educator, were preparing to send her to college.

Together, the Johnsons committed themselves to education and spiritual fulfillment. Today, Yvette holds a BA, MBA, MA DMin. She enjoys preaching and ministry; something she says she likely would not have had the opportunity to do in the Church of Christ.

They will hold a special Founders Day Worship Service at Blessed Hope Native Baptist, Joe Farrington Road on Sunday, November 13 at 9:45am. A luncheon will follow at Superclubs Breezes. Galilee Institution will celebrate Founders Week from November 7 to 13, including an Hour of Prayer, Fam Jam, Fellowship Service and Fellowship Luncheon. For more information, call 324-9466.