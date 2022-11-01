Murdered just minutes after leaving house porch

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

LAKEITHRA Stubbs was shot dead minutes after stepping off her mother’s porch to walk to a relative’s house who lived down the street.

A relative of the 27-year-old woman who was shot and killed on Sunday said Ms Stubbs had spent her last moments with her family.

“She didn’t know when she stepped off her mother’s porch that would have been the last time,” the relative said.

Ms Stubbs eventually decided to walk over to her sister’s house who lived a corner down. No more than two minutes after she left, her family heard a series of gunshots.

According to police it was shortly before 7pm on Sunday when the incident occurred at Lightbourne Avenue, Rock Crusher.

A group of people were standing on Lightbourne Avenue talking, when a small Japanese vehicle approached. Two men got out of the vehicle, one allegedly armed with a high-powered weapon, and began discharging multiple shots in the direction of the crowd, police said.

The incident resulted in four persons receiving gunshot injuries. Ms Stubbs died at the scene and a man in his early 30s died on the way to the hospital.

The other two victims, a man and a woman, remain in hospital under physician’s care. The male deceased was on bail for murder and being electronically monitored.

A day earlier, a man on bail for murder was shot dead in the area of Sixth Street and Poinciana Avenue.

The relative believed Ms Stubbs was just at the wrong place at the wrong time, noting that her cousin, who accompanied her that night, was also injured.

“She (Lakeithra) wanted to go out and wanted to know if her sister wanted to go. She attempted to call her sister, but she wasn’t picking up,” the relative said.

Ms Stubbs had asked her cousin to walk around the corner with her to meet her sister, instead they were confronted by gunshots as they walked.

“She (Lakeithra) left no less than two minutes. Because as soon as she stepped off the porch I said I was going to use the restroom and like literally as soon as I entered the bathroom that’s when I heard the gunshots.

“Soon as they went on the corner turn through, whoever the individual was just started shooting,” the relative said.

The relative said it was heart-breaking knowing the victim lost her life to gun violence, especially because she was an innocent bystander.

“I just wish that people would learn to resolve their issues, violence isn’t the way. You have to think about the consequences when you take a person’s life, they’re no longer here. And who has to deal with the after impact.”

Ms Stubbs was described as a “fashionista” who had a kind and outgoing spirit.

She came from a close-knit family who loved her dearly.

The murder count for the year currently stands at 113, according to this newspaper’s records.

Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public who might have information that can assist them with their investigation into this matter. They urge anyone with any information to contact them at 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).