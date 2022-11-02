FNM members ‘expected to meet standard of behaviour’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said the party is going to make certain that members exhibit decorum and conform to a standard of behaviour.

He said those who violate this standard will be disciplined.

His comments came after the party’s vice chairman and supporter of former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Richard Johnson, made accusations towards FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands.

The issue prompted an emergency FNM council meeting on Monday night.

“At this time, the Free National Movement, in my view, the chairman in my view, is acting contrary to the constitution of the FNM and so they’re going to, it’s time to take this matter to Bank Lane,” Mr Johnson said on Monday night.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Sands explained the meeting was called to address some important internal FNM issues regarding what has been a long standing and vexing disciplinary matter with a particular party officer.

As for the outcome of the meeting, he said: “I can tell you that matter was put to council which is the second highest body of the party, second only to convention and a determination was made of disciplinary process to be followed in addition to the ordinary disciplinary process.

Asked about his claim that issues needed to be aired out in court, Mr Johnson did not go into detail but gave general remarks.

“I will not be very explicit because council is governed by secrecy, however this has been in the public domain,” Mr Johnson said on Monday outside FNM headquarters. “So what I will say is in the party we have seen that other people could get away with certain things and other people are chastised for certain things. Our party was built on dissenting views. We’ve always been built on that so because people disagree with a decision or a policy, people don’t take it kindly.”

Mr Pintard was asked about the matter at the party’s press conference yesterday. He was asked if he felt the situation that unfolded with Mr Johnson is a sore spot for the party.

However, Mr Pintard shifted the attention to national issues that the FNM leader believes Bahamians are concerned about such as paying their BPL power bill.

“So when they look at the FNM, and if there’s any family discussions that are happening, that’s vigorous, they only want to make sure that listen, you all don’t miss this opportunity to make sure you’re all on the same page because this crew is not suitable in terms of governance. And we will make sure that you’re ready on day one to deliver on what they are failing to deliver on now,” he said.

“That’s the only way the public is really concerned about us. And we will be fine every now and again, there will be a little blip on the radar, but that’s all it is a blip. We’re going to make sure that the party behaves in a way that there is clear decorum in what we do. There is a standard of behaviour that everybody must comply with and if they don’t they’ll be disciplined.

However, Dr Sands was open about the appearance that this matter may be a distraction.

“It is totally a distraction and yet we believe that the matter has to be dealt with. And we want the public to know that what is more important to Bahamians, the issues that Bahamians face every day.”

It is reported that a vote was taken at Monday’s meeting to bar Mr Johnson from future attendance.

Mr Johnson was asked if he was barred and the suspected intent of the meeting was brought up.

He replied: “Well, that’s something that took place and that’s why there’s going to be a court matter.”

Dr Sands was asked to confirm if this vote took place.

“I think Mr Johnson would have given you that information themselves,” Dr Sands responded. “At the end of the day, I think the people of this country (are) shocked at the level of violence, challenges with the economy, with the reckless use of public funds by this administration, by the impending 160 percent increase in the electricity bills, etc.

“These are the things that they’re concerned about. They are not interested or concerned about FNM affairs and any officer who decides to bring those issues to the public inappropriately, there obviously has to be some way to get focused once again.”

The party is battling the public perception of a rift between those who support Mr Pintard and those who support former party leader Dr Minnis.

Mr Johnson said Dr Minnis has done “wonders for this country” as he expressed his support for him.

“I believe he deserves a second chance to govern for The Bahamas. He has my unwavering support and I will work with him consistently to be the government of the Bahamas once again, I make no apologies for that,” the vice chairman said.