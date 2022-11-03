UPDATED: German man killed, another injured in South Andros shooting

A German man was killed and another was seriously injured in a double shooting in Kemp's Bay, Andros last night.

According to reports, at around 8pm, three German men were outside their summer residence when they were approached by a masked man armed with a firearm.

The victims attempted to run inside the residence when the suspect opened fire on them, resulting in two of the men being shot. The suspect then fled the area. The victims were taken to the local clinic; however, one of them succumbed to his injuries. The other will be airlifted to the capital for further medical assistance. A team of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department-New Providence will travel to the island of Andros to conduct further investigations.

Leon Lundy, Central, South Andros and Mangrove Cay MP, released a statement last night calling the news of the killing “distressing” for the peaceful community.



“This is unprecedented for a small, close community like South Andros,” Mr Lundy, parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, said. “There is a reason we call them the Family Islands, where for the most part, there are peaceful, striving families living in a settlement where everyone knows everyone. The concept of borrowing sugar from your neighbour is not foreign. I am shocked, I am angered, and I am grieved.”

He expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed that the surviving victim has a speedy recovery.

This shooting is the latest in a series of violent incidents in the country.

On Monday, a woman in her 40s was fatally shot after she was prompted to come outside of her home by a phone call.

That incident came after three people, including two men on bail for serious crimes, were shot dead in separate incidents over the weekend.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact CID at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-(TIPS)-8477.