Bell calls for select committee to investigate embassy spending

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR and Immigration Minister Keith Bell yesterday told Parliament he intends to move for the appointment of a select committee to investigate what went on at The Bahamas Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, under the Minnis administration.

His announcement came two weeks after Auditor General Terrance Bastian’s audit of the operations at the embassy was tabled in the House of Assembly revealing hundreds of thousands of dollars was spent on furniture.

“I would like to give notice that at the next sitting of this honourable House I will move for the appointment of the following select committee to investigate all matters connected to or arising from the auditor general’s report and examination or examination of accounts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bahamas Embassy Brussels, Belgium for the period November 1, 2019 to July 2022 with power to send for persons and papers with leave to sit from place to place and with leave to sit during any recess,” Mr Bell told House members yesterday.

The minister could not be reached yesterday by phone for further comment regarding what prompted the decision to move for a select committee.

Mr Bastian’s probe found that over $600,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on furniture purchases for the official residence.

“During our audit, we noted furniture purchased for the official residence in the amount of 472,427.80 EUR or $614,156.14,” the audit found.

“The High Commission, London assisted the Bahamas Mission, Belgium with a 50 percent initial deposit of 257,667.40 EUR or 334,967.62 USD. In addition, a second payment of 131,577.20 EUR ($171,024.36 USD), totalling 389,244.60 EUR ($506,017.98 USD).

“Additionally, payments were made from the Mission Belgium account in the amounts of 72,873.20 EUR and 10,3100.00 EUR totaling 83,183.20 EUR or $94,735.16 USD and $13,403.00 USD totaling $108,138.16 USD.”

The report said the funds obtained from the London office went towards furniture purchases that were approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Brussels Mission did not have a bank account.

Mr Bell first raised the alarm in parliament in June about the extravagant purchases at the embassy, accusing the Minnis administration of the “indiscriminate callous haemorrhage” of the public purse.

At the time, he said, more than $1m was spent on lavish items for an ambassador’s apartment in Europe, including middle chairs that cost nearly $40,000, a rug at $18,475, $14,000 for a lamp and $10,000 for a mahogany scroll among other costly purchases.

In view of the findings, the auditor recommended that the ministry establish policies for the purchasing of furnishings for all residents and embassies, consulates, etc, and noted that ambassadors should not solely be responsible for these functions but through consultations with the ministry.