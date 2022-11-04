Man found shot dead in car on Palm Breeze Drive

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN believed to be in his mid-20s or early 30s was shot dead in his car at Palm Breeze Drive on Friday afternoon.

Police were alerted to the killing by residents in the community shortly after 2pm Friday.

“Sometime shortly after 2pm today, persons in this neighbourhood heard gunshots,” Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson told reporters at the scene of the murder.

“They came out to investigate and met a vehicle in the middle of the street. There was a male in the vehicle who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot injury to the upper body.”

EMS personnel were called but pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Chief Supt Johnson could not say what led to the incident as details provided to them were limited.

The victim’s identity was also not known to police, he added.

“It is difficult to say who the assailants are, if they came in a vehicle or if they were on foot. It’s still early in this investigation so those are some of the things we will have to answer,” he said.

When asked if any weapons or items of interest were found on the victim or his vehicle, Chief Supt Johnson declined to say.

This latest killing has pushed the country’s murder toll to 115, according to this newspaper’s record.

It follows a series of recent violent incidents in the country.

On Wednesday, a German man, identified as 57-year-old Torsten Hendrick, was killed and another was seriously injured in a double shooting in Kemp's Bay, Andros.

Two days earlier, a woman in her 40s was fatally shot after receiving a phone call to come outside of her Johnson Road home.

This came after three people, including two men on bail for serious crimes, were shot dead in separate incidents over the weekend.

Anyone with information on this latest homicide or any other crime matters is asked to call police at 502-9991.