Police confirm identity of German man shot in Andros

POLICE have confirmed the identity of the German national who was shot and killed in a double shooting at Andros.

He is 57-year-old Torsten Wilhelm Hendrick of Geretsried Amselweg, Germany.

According to police, at around 8pm on Wednesday, November 2, three German men were outside their summer residence when they were approached by a masked gunman.

The victims attempted to run inside the home when the suspect opened fire on them resulting in two of the men being shot. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.

The victims were taken to the local clinic - one of them died and the other was later airlifted to Nassau for further medical assistance.

South Andros MP Leon Lundy had previously told The Tribune the shooting incident sent a shock throughout the island because the German men were well known in the community. It was said the three Germans were related to each other and had been regularly visiting Andros for about 40 years.

Mr Lundy added that a team led by Superintendent B K Bonamy, Jr was on the island, actively working on the matter.

When contacted for comment, the island’s administrator said many residents were fearful and in a state of complete shock that something so violent could happen on the Family Island.

Additionally, when news of the shooting initially broke, Mr Lundy in a statement called the killing “distressing” for the peaceful island.



“This is unprecedented for a small, close community like South Andros,” Mr Lundy, parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, said. “There is a reason we call them the Family Islands, where for the most part, there are peaceful, striving families living in a settlement where everyone knows everyone. The concept of borrowing sugar from your neighbour is not foreign. I am shocked, I am angered, and I am grieved.”

This shooting is the latest in a series of violent incidents in the country.

The killing followed the murder of a woman in her early 40’s on Monday.

She was fatally shot after being prompted by a phone call to come outside of her Johnson Road home.

That incident came after three people, including two men on bail for serious crimes, were shot dead in separate incidents over the weekend. And on Friday, a man was shot dead in his car at Palm Breeze Drive.

The murder count stands at 115, according to this newspaper’s records.

Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public, especially residents of the Kemps Bay area, who may have information that can assist police with their investigation into this matter to contact police at the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477)/toll free at (242) 300-8476 or Kemps Bay Police Station at (242) 369-4733.