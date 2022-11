Low pressure area could become tropical storm

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Skyguard Tropical Cyclone-alert

Special Weather Statement issued by the Bahamas Department of Meteorology at 2:00 pm EST Sunday, 6th November 2022:

THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY IS CLOSELY MONITORING A LOW PRESSURE AREA NORTH OF PUERTO RICO THAT IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A TROPICAL OR SUB TROPICAL STORM TONIGHT OR MONDAY, AS IT MOVES NORTH OR NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE SOUTHWESTERN ATLANTIC.

REGARDLESS OF THE EXACT TRACK, THERE IS THE RISK OF WIDESPREAD IMPACTS FROM COASTAL FLOODING, LARGE SEA SWELLS, GALE-FORCE WINDS, HEAVY RAINFALL, ROUGH SURF, RIP CURRENTS AND BEACH EROSION ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NORTHWEST AND CENTRAL BAHAMAS BEGINNING IN THE EARLY TO MIDDLE OF THIS WEEK.

THE SYSTEM COULD BE AT OR NEAR HURRICANE STRENGTH BEFORE IT APPROACHES THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR DANGEROUS STORM SURGE, DAMAGING WINDS AND HEAVY RAINFALL TO THE AREA. RESIDENTS AND INTERESTS IN THE NORTHWEST AND CENTRAL BAHAMAS SHOULD COMPLETE THEIR SEASONAL HURRICANE PREPARATIONS, IF THEY HAVE NOT ALREADY DONE SO. TROPICAL STORM AND HURRICANE WATCHES MAY BE ISSUED FOR THESE AREAS BY EARLY MONDAY.