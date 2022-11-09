Govt may consider extending relief concessions

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

IN the aftermath of Tropical Storm Nicole, officials will look at all of the tools available to the government, including the possible extension of storm relief concessions, acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday.

Mr Cooper made this revelation when asked if Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis plans to extend the Special Economic Recovery Zone deadline to January 1 to accommodate the delays of imports because of the storm.

He answered: “The Minister of Economic Affairs (Michael Halkitis) will speak to that. We are having a briefing today on (Tropical Storm) Nicole, we are going to see what happens - we are prepared. We have advised people in the impacted areas to exercise precautions.

“We’re now focused on riding out the storm. We’re praying for the best. All of our agencies (are) - engaged and are on board. And when we come to the issue of recovery we will look at all of the tools available to the government, including extension of concessions, etc, if that is required.”

On Monday, Mr Cooper told the nation that Grand Bahama and Abaco were in the direct path of the storm. Grand Bahama is expected to feel hurricane conditions while Abaco is expected to feel tropical storm impact. Both islands were devastated by Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and are trying to recover.

There have been numerous calls for a SERZ extension.

Abaco’s Chamber of Commerce president Daphne deGregory-Miaoulis has voiced fears that Nicole will “dampen” vital Thanksgiving tourism business while arguing that the storm’s emergence reinforces the need to renew the Dorian-related tax break as is.

Earlier this month, Kwasi Thompson, ex-minister of state for finance in the Minnis administration, advocated that the present SERZ for both Grand Bahama and Abaco be extended beyond month’s end because the government lacks the resources and capacity “to restore all the persons” in both islands to pre-Dorian status.

Although he is in Egypt for the COP27 conference, Mr Davis said in a statement yesterday that he is being briefed on the storm.

“As we await landfall of the storm, I’m receiving briefings about the storm’s development and trajectory,” he said in a post on his Facebook page. “I have ordered the full mobilisation of government resources for preparation and response, and I’m in frequent communication with the Deputy Prime Minister. I want to thank the Deputy Prime Minister and all officials involved for their efforts in leading the country’s preparations.”

He spoke of his plea to world leaders to take action on climate change.

“Earlier today, I addressed world leaders at the United Nations Climate Conference, and told them that the people of the most beautiful nation on earth were facing yet another storm. There have always been storms, but as the planet warms from carbon emissions, storms are growing in intensity and frequency. While progress on climate change isn’t happening fast enough, there have been some important developments in policy and technology, and we will never stop fighting to get larger countries to cut emissions and for fair climate finance so countries like ours can adjust to this new climate era.

“For those in Grand Bahama and Abaco, I know it is especially difficult for you to face another storm. I’ve already heard many stories about those of you going out of your way to help neighbours take smart precautions, and I thank you for your generosity towards each other. You are all in my heart and prayers. We will get through this safely together.”