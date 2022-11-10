Man shot dead outside apartment building

A MAN in his 50s was shot dead outside an apartment building last night.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, speaking to reporters at the scene in Kool Acres off Fox Hill Road, said the man was a resident of the area and officers were speaking to people associated with him.

He said: “Sometime after 9pm, police received information about gunshots being heard in this area.

“Upon responding to this area, they met the lifeless body of a male who was lying just in front of an apartment building.

“He had what appeared to be gunshot injuries to the upper extremities.

“The EMS personnel were called. They examined his body and found no signs of life.”

Chief Supt Johnson added: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance in closing three of the most recent murders that have occured in New Providence and we would again to members of the public to please assist us.

“One murder is too much.”

Anyone with information can contact police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) (New Providence) or 1-242-300-8476 (Family Islands).