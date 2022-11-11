Regulator ‘freezes’ FTX and sends in liquidator

• Top KC to be joined by ‘Big Four’ accounting firm

• Crypto exchange spent $74m on local real estate

• FTX Bahamian staff pledging to ‘do what’s right’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Regulators yesterday moved to protect clients of The Bahamas’ flagship crypto currency investor by “freezing” its assets, and seizing control of the company, amid reports it acquired $74m in local real estate this year alone.

The Securities Commission, which Tribune Business revealed yesterday was probing FTX’s near collapse, said the Supreme Court had approved Brian Simms KC, the Lennox Paton partner and head of its litigation practice group, as joint provisional liquidator with powers to take control of the crypto exchange’s Bahamian company and affiliate entities.

The digital assets regulator, in a statement, said it had suspended FTX Digital Markets’ registration under the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act following the multi-billion liquidity crisis sparked by a client stampede for the exits. The move also comes amid multiple ongoing probes by supervisory authorities and law enforcement agencies worldwide, including the US Justice Department and Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

The freeze obtained by the Securities Commission means that no assets belonging to FTX Digital Markets, or client assets that it holds in a trust or fiduciary capacity, can be sold, “transferred, assigned or otherwise dealt with” without Mr Simms’ permission. The Lennox Paton partner has taken full control of the crypto exchange’s main Bahamian company, with the powers of its directors now suspended via the Supreme Court Order.

The Securities Commission, in a statement, said it had been left with little choice to act given that FTX’s international business was seemingly on the verge of bankruptcy amid allegations that client monies have been misused. “The Commission is aware of public statements suggesting that clients’ assets were mishandled, mismanaged and/or transferred to Alameda Research,” it added, the latter being a company controlled by FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.

“Based on the Commission’s information, any such actions would have been contrary to normal governance without client consent, and potentially unlawful.” The provisional liquidation, besides seeking to protect clients and investors, is also a means to safeguard The Bahamas’ integrity and reputation. While domiciled in Antigua and Barbuda, FTX is headquartered in The Bahamas, and thus this nation must lead the regulatory charge over its woes.

Neither Christina Rolle, the Securities Commission’s executive director, nor Mr Simms, could be reached for comment before press time last night. The latter was said to be working feverishly to protect client and FTX assets, including the latter’s multiple New Providence real estate holdings, by quickly gaining control of the crypto exchange’s local bank accounts, offices and all documents and files.

Multiple sources, though, told Tribune Business that Mr Simms will be working on the provisional liquidation - which is highly likely to become an official full winding-up overseen by the Supreme Court - in partnership with one of the so-called ‘Big Four’ accounting firms - PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), EY (Ernst & Young), Deloitte & Touche and KPMG.

This newspaper was told some hours before the Securities Commission announced the provisional liquidator’s appointment that PwC was the likely front-runner to work on the FTX matter, with EY a close second.

Several sources, though, voiced surprise that an attorney had been appointed as FTX Digital Markets’ provisional liquidator, even though Bahamian law allows this via the Companies Winding-Up Act and subsequent reforms to this law. Qualified accountants are normally the ones chosen as liquidators, with attorneys hired to provide them with legal guidance and advice.

Tribune Business, though, understands that checks and due diligence is being conducted to determine of any of the ‘Big Four’ firms are potentially “conflicted” - and thus prevented from acting in the FTX Digital Markets provisional liquidation - by virtue of having worked for the company, its affiliates or founder Sam Bankman-Fried in The Bahamas or elsewhere in the world.

Once these checks are completed, and the accounting firm selected, it was suggested they may swap roles with Mr Simms. The latter would become legal adviser to the provisional liquidation, and an accountant the provisional liquidator, with Mr Simms’ appointment necessitated by the urgency to freeze FTX’s operations while the due diligence checks are completed.

Valdez Russell, FTX Digital Markets’ vice-president of communications, last night told Tribune Business its 50-60 local staff were still employed by the company and pledged they would all co-operate with the provisional liquidator to protect The Bahamas’ brand name and integrity.

“We continue with business in the best possible way given the circumstances,” Mr Russell said of the employees, whose future with FTX is increasingly uncertain. “These individuals remain engaged and employed with FTX. Within the scope of Bahamian law, and individuals in the country who want to see this situation resolved, we will remain co-operative. The Bahamas deserves that as a compliant and well-regulated jurisdiction.”

He predicted that while FTX’s international operations may eventually emerge from the provisional liquidation process, they were unlikely to be in the same form. “Our focus has been doing right for, to and by Bahamians,” he added of his local colleagues. “I think that the iteration of FTX globally will look different, but we have to do right for our clients, our investors and our industry. That remains at the core in all regards.

“The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has acted swiftly to demonstrate the importance of their role in maintaining the integrity and jurisdictional reputation of The Bahamas. As FTX strives to do right for customers, investors and employees, the involvement of a provisional liquidator will prove helpful in a process that facilitates the requisite due diligence that will contribute to a better future for digital assets in a global landscape.”

Meanwhile, Tribune Business was shown a report, which checks confirmed was genuine and had been well-researched, disclosing that FTX has acquired some $74.23m in west New Providence real estate during 2022 alone. Most of these purchases involved property in the high-end Albany community, along with the acquisition of units in the Veridian Corporate Centre, which was developed by Island Luck gaming tycoon, Sebas Bastian.

The acquisitions by FTX Property Holdings, the crypto exchange’s real estate arm, ranged in value from a high of $30m to $8.9m, $7.479m, $7.311m, $7m and $6.75m at Albany, according to the report, which was being widely circulated on social media. Some $4.5m was also spent to acquire the Bayside Executive Park site for its planned $60m headquarters, which is now unlikely to proceed, but sits directly across from Mr Simms’ offices at Lennox Paton.

The report also showed a $2.29m purchase at the Veridian Corporate Centre. “The corporate offices for FTX are currently housed at the Veridian Corporate Centre, which was originally built and sold by Sebas Bastian,” the document said. “These are not rentals or leases. FTX has purchased these units outright.

“Additionally, there is one purchase of a condominium at One Cable Beach for $2m made by Sam Bankman-Fried directly in late 2021.” It is unclear whether the latter, especially given that it is in the FTX founder’s name, will be included in the provisional liquidation. The same applies to the FTX Property Holdings assets, although this entity is likely to be affiliated with FTX Digital Markets and therefore be covered.

The real estate figures, though, show just how large and impactful a presence FTX has been in the Bahamian economy since it switched its headquarters from Hong Kong to The Bahamas in late 2021 shortly after the September general election. The company’s rapid descent, and plunge, into provisional liquidation means a major source of investment and donations to non-profits and charities has suddenly been stripped from the economy.

Justifying its actions, the Securities Commission said: “Since the unfolding of events involving FTX Digital Markets, the Commission has proactively dealt with the situation and continues to do so. The Commission determined that the prudent course of action was to put FTX Digital Markets into provisional liquidation to preserve assets and stabilise the company.

“The Commission is committed to working with the provisional liquidator to endeavour to obtain the best possible outcome for the customers and other stakeholders of FTX.”

The Securities Commission action came after another frenetic day in which Mr Bankman-Fried sought to find new saviours after rival crypto exchange, Binance, pulled out of a rescue deal for beleaguered FTX on Wednesday. International reports pegged the liquidity and funding shortfall that FTX and its founder have to bridge at up to $8bn as they seek new emergency financing.

Time may have run out, though, as a result of The Bahamas’ provisional liquidation. Major investors also wrote-off their entire investment in FTX, saying the crypto exchange is now essentially worthless, with Sequoia Capital, a Silicon Valley-based private equity fund, wiping out its $214m holding in the company.

Meanwhile, the SEC and US Justice Department probes are said to be focusing on whether Mr Bankman-Fried and FTX used customers’ deposits to fund bets and trading activities at his hedge fund, Alameda Research. Client funds are supposed to be kept separate from company assets, and there were suggestions the FTX founder has committed the “ultimate sin” by tapping into FTX’s custodial assets to fund Alameda Research.