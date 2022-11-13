Man shot dead at Eden Street and Foster Road intersection

A man is dead after a shooting at the intersection of Eden Street and Foster Road on Saturday night.

According to reports, shortly before 9pm, two men on a moped pulled up at a business establishment at the same time as a light coloured van.

A man reportedly exited the van and opened fire on the pair which resulted in one of them being shot multiple times. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The second man from the moped was able to escape unharmed and is presently assisting police with their investigation.

The culprits reportedly fled the scene in an easterly direction along Foster Road.

Investigations continue.