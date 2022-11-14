$1.3m of drugs seized

POLICE confiscated over 150 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of $1.3m in two separate incidents.

A joint operation between OPBAT, Drug Enforcement Officers and officers of the Mayaguana Division resulted in 60 kilos of suspected cocaine being confiscated.

Shortly after 8pm on Thursday, Mayaguana police officers, acting on intelligence that an aircraft had landed undetected, went to the airport.

It is reported that as officers approached the airport they saw a number of men at the aircraft. On seeing the police, the men fled and evaded officers.

Officers conducted a search of the aircraft and discovered the drugs.

Acting on intelligence, officers arrested three Bahamian men who are assisting police with their investigation.

The second incident occurred shortly after 7.30pm on Friday in the Redland Acres area.

Preliminary reports indicate that officers of the Southeastern Division searched an abandoned building on Red Sea Road in New Providence where they confiscated two pounds of suspected marijuana worth an estimated $2,000.

No arrest was made in this incident.