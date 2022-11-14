Side-by-side with police on crime beat

POLICE of the southwestern division in New Providence took members of the media on a ride-along to visit various sectors of the community on Friday.

Chief Superintendent Eugene Strachan, officer in charge of the southwest division, told reporters outside the Carmichael Road Police Station on Friday that this initiative was to assure residents of their presence within the community.

He said: “This operation is just to take us through the various sectors of the communities.

“We are going to stop to several business establishments and residences and let them know that we are still going to be up and about, especially during this yuletide season.”

With responsibility for the largest district in New Providence, CSP Strachan said the police force is committed to mitigating all negative activities within the community.

When asked by reporters the challenges faced within the southwestern district, CSP Strachan said the nation is “plagued” with negativity as it relates to murder, armed robbery and housebreaking.

The ride-along consisted of a walkabout in the Southwest Shopping Plaza, Coral Heights East, the Coral Vista community, and lastly, a shanty town off Cowpen Road.

With shopbreaking on the rise within the community, Davano Hall, general manager of BENC Snack World in the Southwest Shopping Plaza, said he is grateful for the police presence.

“Tonight, we had the police come in and tell us different safety tips on what we can do and things we can avoid,” he told reporters on Friday.

“It’s so many things happening today in the country and just getting some tips on what we can do and how to avoid situations is really (great),” he continued.

Vanessa Wilson, general manager of Marco’s Pizza in Southwest Shopping Plaza, said it is “good” to know that police are active in the community with the Christmas season fast approaching.

“It’s good to know that they are in the community and assisting us the best way possible,” she said. “We feel safe and comfortable knowing that we have a shoulder to lean on.”

According to Le-Var Miller, president of the Coral Heights East and Coral Vista Community Association, the community was previously “challenged” with issues.

“We are continuing to build a stronger relationship with the police force of the southwestern district.

“We believe that when residents come together, along with the work of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, we can only have safer communities.”

He also said due to the partnership of police in this district, there has been an increase in patrols.

Later that same night, police conducted a walkabout in a shanty town off Cowpen Road, known as the “Montgomery Haitian Community,” according to CSP Strachan.

During the walkabout, police inspected vehicles and were on alert for suspicious activity.

Friday’s operation came as the country is experiencing a surge in crime.