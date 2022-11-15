AML launches seventh ‘Feed 5000’ programme

AML Foods Limited has launched its seventh annual “Feed 5000” holiday feeding programme with an initial injection of $5,000.

The company is once again seeking to provide holiday meals to thousands of Bahamian families in need for Christmas. Up to December 19, they are inviting their team members, corporate Bahamas, and customers to support the programme by purchasing or donating towards the purchase of Christmas dinner packages valued at $50 at any Fresh Market, Solomon’s, or Cost Right location in New Providence or Grand Bahama, and Exuma Markets in Georgetown, Exuma.

This year given inflation, AML has increased the amount of each food package by $10. The company has partnered with the Bahamas Feeding Network, the Salvation Army, the Grand Bahama branch of the Red Cross, and the One Exuma Foundation, four of the leading feeding programmes in the country, to facilitate the distribution of all proceeds raised.

“AML Foods remains steadfast in our commitment to helping those in need, particularly in the area of hunger relief,” says Renea Bastian, VP of Marketing and Communications. “We understand what this programme has come to represent for many families and the positive impact it has in the community.”

Gavin Watchorn, AML CEO and president, said, “Since starting the programme in 2016, AML, through our donations as well as support from our customers and corporate Bahamas, have successfully raised and distributed more than half a million dollars in food vouchers. “This equates to more than 12,500 Christmas meals, feeding more than 50,000 Bahamians.”