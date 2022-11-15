BNT ‘not worried’ about roadworks ahead of Jollification

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS National Trust Executive Director Eric Carey said yesterday the organisation is “not worried” about the ongoing roadworks on Village Road despite its Jollification festival set for this weekend.

Mr Carey said the organisation has been working alongside contractor Emile Knowles of the Village Road project.

Jollification had a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic, now the Christmas arts and crafts festival is back and set to happen this Saturday and Sunday at The Retreat Garden on Village Road.

Mr Carey Said: “The parking is going to be available at Queen’s College as usual and on the side streets, so we’re not worried whatsoever. We are working with the contractor Mr Emile Knowles from Knowles Construction; we are coordinating with him.

“So, by Friday we are going to have the front entrance of the Retreat nicely smoothed down and ready to accept all patrons.

“There’s no impact on the inside of the garden. And for Village Road, he’s also going to make sure that it is passable and that people are easily able to flow along Village Road to get to and from the Retreat. So, we’re not worried by any stretch.”

Although the road work has caused frustration to some businesses and motorists in the Village Road area, Mr Carey gave a positive outlook on the situation.

“We have to understand that we have to be a part of national development, progress, and infrastructure.

“And while it’s an inconvenience we have to continue to work with the government on these types of projects.”

He continued: “But we are really looking forward to Jollification. It’s very important as a fundraiser to the BNT so we’re hoping people will come out to support it.”

Meanwhile, Albrion Symonette Jr, resident engineer of the Village Road Improvement Project, said yesterday their team has been carefully coordinating with BNT.

“We’re in constant communication with the parks manager there. As we coordinate, we’ve advised them that it is our intention to have the front entrance of the BNT smooth.

“It wouldn’t be paved as yet but we would have the surface whereas it’s rideable and give access to patrons on Village Road to the Jollification,” Mr Symonette said.

When asked about the completion of the project, Mr Symonette said December 31 is still the projected date.

Mr Symonette also urged motorists to adhere to the traffic management sites and to drive with caution.

“It is an active work zone, so we want to maintain the safety for the motoring public as well as for the workmen and work ladies as well,” he said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and we thank you for your patience as we work to improve the Village Road corridor.”

After several months of construction more work had been added to the Village Road Improvement Project.

Last month, Mr Symonette said although the current sewer works were not included in the original scope of the project, the work was added a few years early to “consolidate the inconvenience” for businesses and the public.

In September, Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said in reference to the $6.4m project, “There is disruption, but at the end of the day, it will improve the quality of life of all of the stakeholders on Village Road and the general public.”