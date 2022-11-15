GOVT WON’T APPROVE EVENT FOR ‘FUGITIVE’: Deputy PM responds to reports of event planned by Fyre Festival organiser

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration will not endorse or approve any event in The Bahamas associated with “fugitive” Fyre Festival organiser Billy McFarland, Deputy Prime Minister and Exuma MP Chester Cooper said yesterday.

Mr Cooper said Mr McFarland is considered to be a “fugitive” due to several pending complaints made against him with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).

The minister was responding to reports of Mr McFarland’s new venture with plans of returning to the country to host a “treasure hunt” that will be the focus of an upcoming documentary.

According to MixMag, Mr McFarland is heading back to Exuma, the original site for the failed 2017 Fyre Festival, to launch “PYRT” which will “see participants take part in a treasure hunt where they track down bottles containing messages”.

Mr McFarland has been teasing the “treasure hunt” on TikTok.

However, Mr Cooper said in his statement: “The public is advised that no application has been made to the government of The Bahamas for consideration of any event promoted by Billy McFarland or any entity or parties known to be associated with him.

“McFarland was the organiser of the Fyre Festival several years ago, a notorious charade for which McFarland was convicted and sent to prison in the USA. The government of The Bahamas will not endorse or approve any event in The Bahamas associated with him.

“He is considered to be a fugitive, with several pending complaints made against him with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF). Anyone knowing of his whereabouts should report the same to the RBPF.”

The 2017 festival’s collapse on Exuma was chronicled in Netflix and Hulu documentaries.

Mr McFarland was dubbed a “serial fraudster” and sentenced to six years in a US prison. He admitted to defrauding investors of $26 million in the festival, and over $100,000 in a fraudulent ticket-selling scheme while he was out on bail pending trial for the Fyre scam.

On Sunday, The Tribune spoke with several people on Exuma about Mr McFarland’s possible return to the island.

Elvis Rolle’s business, Exuma Point Beach Bar and Grill, did catering for the festival and he said he has not been paid as yet.

Asked about Mr McFarland’s plans to return to this country, Mr Rolle told The Tribune previously he would not be against it, but said the convicted felon would have to pay people what he owed them before starting a new venture here.