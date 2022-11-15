Pair admit shop breaking, stealing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men admitted to breaking into a convenience store to steal cash and a cellphone.

Joshua Penn, 20, and Julian Noel, 20, appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville on charges of shop breaking, stealing, and receiving.

Around 1.40am on November 10, the pair broke into Aunt Jenny’s Delights on Brougham Street.

There the two stole $37 in cash and a black Alcatel cellphone valued at $50.

In court the defendants pleaded guilty to the charge.

In view of this the magistrate deferred the pair’s sentencing to December 30, prior to which they will be released from custody.