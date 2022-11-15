Two charged with separate murders

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men appeared in Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with two separate murders in the nation’s capital.

Jerron Woodside, 22, represented by attorney Krysta Mason-Smith, faced Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on a charge of murder.

Woodside is accused of fatally shooting Larez Johnson while the victim was in his car on November 4 on Palm Breeze Drive.

Due to the gravity of the offence, the accused was not required to enter a plea. He was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Woodside was then informed that as the magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail, he had the right to apply for it at the Supreme Court. Until bail is granted the accused was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

After Woodside was informed that service of his VBI is slated for March 2, 2023, he was allowed a brief moment with relatives before being sent to the BFCS. The other man, Vanton Sturrup, 22, was represented by attorney Ian Cargill.

He stood before the chief magistrate for service of his VBI on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Sturrup is accused of the fatal shooting of Lucksom Veus and the attempted murder of Nelson Miller on December 2, 2021 at Second Street in Coconut Grove.

After receiving and signing his VBI in court, the accused was informed of his notice of alibi. Sturrup then elected to inform the court of his selection of witnesses for his defence within 21 days.

Sturrup is next expected to go before Senior Justice Bernard Turner on December 2 for the continuation of his case.