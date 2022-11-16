‘APOLOGY LETTER’ FOR FYRE FESTIVAL: Billy McFarland reportedly sends letter to govt

FYRE Festival organiser Billy McFarland reportedly has sent a letter to the Bahamas government in which he “profusely apologises” for the disastrous event, claiming he wants to make things right with The Bahamas.

Mr McFarland admitted he was “completely wrong” and said he regrets his actions.

The apparent attempt to make amends comes after Deputy Prime Minister and Exuma MP Chester Cooper said the government will not endorse or approve any event in The Bahamas associated with the convicted felon, whom he dubbed a “fugitive”.

Billboard revealed yesterday that Mr McFarland’s representatives gave the publication a copy of the letter claimed to have been sent to the government in response to the minister.

The letter read: “I am writing to you to profusely apologise for my actions five years ago. I was completely wrong and I wholly regret my actions. I’ve now served my punishment in prison and now that I am out, my main focus is how I can right my wrongs and how I can make The Bahamas and Family Islands, a region I care so deeply about, whole again.

“Over the years, and particularly since my release on August 30, I have been in constant touch with the people throughout the islands. Their generosity and kind hearts have been a constant guide and motivation for me. I have been re-engaging with the families of the islands to see what I can do to begin making amends.

“I don’t have much right now, but I am committed to make these families whole as soon as I am allowed. I ask for guidance on whom to speak with to begin my journey to do right by the incredible people of The Bahamas and Family Islands. I truly acknowledge the hurt I caused to the people, and region, and I will spend the rest of my life working to right my wrongs,” Mr McFarland wrote.

Several international media outlets recently reported that Mr McFarland has a new venture, with plans of returning to the country to host a “treasure hunt” that will be the focus of an upcoming documentary. He also had been teasing the hunt on TikTok.

According to MixMag, Mr McFarland is heading back to Exuma, the original site for the failed 2017 Fyre Festival, to launch “PYRT” which will “see participants take part in a treasure hunt where they track down bottles containing messages”.

Mr Cooper released a statement on Monday explaining no application has been made to the government for consideration of any event promoted by Mr McFarland or any entity or parties known to be associated with him.

The minister also said Mr McFarland is considered to be a “fugitive” due to several pending complaints made against him with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).

The Tribune spoke to Elvis Rolle on Sunday as his business Exuma Point Beach Bar and Grill did catering for the failed festival. He said he has not been paid as yet and is owed money by festival organisers. He is one of many people on Exuma who claimed that they were shafted by Mr McFarland.

While Mr McFarland alleges in his letter that he has been in touch with the people throughout the islands, Mr Rolle said: “From the time they left the country, I haven’t heard nothing from them.”

Meanwhile, in reaction to the apology, Mr Cooper told reporters yesterday: “As I’ve laid out yesterday (Monday) in my press statement, I believe there are several complaints with the Royal Bahamas Police Force. I think he should have a conversation with them.”

Asked if the government would reconsider its position if Mr McFarland presents funds owed to persons in Exuma, Mr Cooper indicated that this is a police matter.