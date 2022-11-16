Plans to deter youth from crime

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said his ministry plans to launch a series of crime prevention programmes in the coming days geared towards youth to help deter them from turning to a life of crime.

His comments to the press came as the country continues to record a rash of homicides, with the murder count for this year now at 118, according to this newspaper’s records.

This is just one murder shy of last year’s tally of 119.

“The only way that we’re going to stop murderers is if we stopped producing murderers and that is our challenge,” Mr Munroe said of the rising murder toll before going to a Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“There are going to be some programmes that have been launched that you’ll be made aware of and the object of those is to deter youth at risk from that type of behaviour.

“The programmes were ratcheted down over the last four years and we’re now ratcheting them back up.”

He said the intervention programmes set to be launched will be youth centred as many of the people being charged in the courts for murder offences are young people.

“The interventions used to be targeted at the high schools and we now have to target them at the primary schools because we’ve had a 15-year-old charged with murder and so the interventions have to happen earlier because these are our children. I keep repeating that,” Mr Munroe added.

“These are our children. We have socialised them to be murderers. We have socialised them to have no regard for life. We have to arrest that development.”

Following Mr Munroe’s interview yesterday, The Tribune contacted Pastor Carlos Reid, a consultant to the Ministry of National Security, to get more information on the ministry’s new crime intervention initiatives.

He said the ministry has a “comprehensive” plan that will target at-risk youth and is also moving forward with its Shock Treatment programme that was created for students with disciplinary problems.

Pastor Reid said while focusing on crime prevention and intervention is important, the country also needs to find ways to solve murder cases faster.

This, he added, will help prevent people from taking justice in their own hands which has fostered a revenge culture here in The Bahamas.

“There are presently 300 persons that are out on bail right now because of murder because we have a huge backlog. What the attorney general is looking at is how do we get rid of that backlog so people can go to court in a reasonable time,” he said.

“Because we have a constitution that the courts are responsible to protect, it states that unless we can bring people to court in a reasonable amount of time then they are entitled to bail because a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty so we need to get rid of that.

“If you check the statistics, the statistics shows a lot of the murders that were carried out were retaliation killings so to speak - persons that were out on bail that was shot down but as we work towards swifter justice, if we can get people to court in a reasonable length of time then there would be no need for bail so then persons would not feel that they have to take justice into their own hands.”