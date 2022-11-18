American man fined for drugs possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN American man was fined yesterday after drugs were found in his luggage at Lynden Pindling International Airport.

George Bamfo, Jr, 32, and Sophia Ridgner, 23, both of Atlanta, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs.

At around 1.30pm on November 16, while travelling together through the US Customs area, the pair was arrested for suspected dangerous drug possession. Seven grams of Indian hemp were recovered by authorities in the defendants’ luggage.

After their arrest, Bamfo admitted to the offence and claimed sole ownership of the drugs.

In court Bamfo pleaded guilty while Ridgner pleaded not guilty.

After being informed that Bamfo has no antecedents the magistrate ordered him to pay a fine of $400 or risk two months in prison. Ridgner was discharged.