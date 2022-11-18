Long Island’s to airport is branded ‘a disgrace’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Long Island’s chief councillor yesterday branded the Deadman’s Cay airport “a disgrace and leaves much to be desired” as the lack of airlift and connectivity continues to undermine the island’s economic prospects.

Ian Knowles, addressing the Long Island Business Outlook conference, voiced hope that the impending $250m Calypso Cove cruise port and other potential investment projects will give the Government little choice but to finally move on transforming the airport into a facility capable of receiving commercial jet flights and direct international airlift connectivity.

“The international airport at Deadman’s Cay has been the talk of the town for the last five years, and even after being presented with plans several years ago we still remain hopeful,” Mr Knowles said. Besides being unable to presently receive commercial jet flights, he added that Long Island has to share Bahamasair routes with other islands and there are “no direct flights from any international market”.

“Deadman’s Cay is a disgrace and leaves much to be desired,” Mr Knowles concluded, adding that the Calypso Cove investment might spur the Government to finally make progress on the airport and other much-needed infrastructure developments.

Plans to redevelop Deadman’s Cay via a public-private partnership (PPP), employing private capital and a developer to transform the airport, operate and manage it, were much discussed during the Minnis administration’s time in office but little tangible on-ground progress was made.

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister for tourism, investments and aviation, said last month that the proposed airport expansion is a “key requirement” for investments on Long Island and suggested that works may be put out to tender via a Request for Proposal (RFP) later this year.

Phylicia Hanna-Woods, the Bahamas Investment Authority’s (BIA) director, yesterday told the same conference that Dr Kenneth Romer, acting director of aviation, had told her he planned to “not only deliver an airport but a world-class airport for Deadman’s Cay.

Meanwhile, Mr Knowles added: “There still remain many challenges on Long Island, and with this development [Calypso Cove] it is my hope we will see more improvements especially with our airport.” He also voiced optimism that the $250m cruise port will help to reverse the depopulation and decline suffered by the island’s south ever since the Diamond Crystal salt works closed decades ago.

“Since the closure of Diamond Crystal several decades ago, that part of the island has been on a decline and has never recovered,” the chief councillor asserted. “We have seen the closure of five primary schools in three decades, dilapidated housing and the closure of many businesses, all due to the collapse of that property.

“The population has dwindled. Many have lost hope. This, coupled with the worst hurricane of our lifetime, Hurricane Joaquin, caused a further setback for residents of that area and some are leaving the island.” However, the emergence of Calypso Cove has given Long Islanders renewed optimism, and Mr Knowles said “residents are elated to hear that finally something is happening in Long Island. We await the ground breaking and commencement of the project.”

The Long Island chief councillor added that the Water & Sewerage Corporation’s extension of potable water supply to Lochabar had prompted Ellis Major to add six buildings, and 48 rooms, to his Harbour Breeze property. That expansion has taken it to around 100 rooms, making it one of the largest - if not the largest - sources of visitor accommodation on Long Island.