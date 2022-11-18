Teen in court on firearm, ammunition charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGER was denied bail in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with firearm and ammunition charges.

Donald Vesilor, 19, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and two counts of possession of ammunition.

On November 15 in New Providence Vesilor was alleged to have been found with a black Springfield Smith & Wesson .40 pistol (s/n:NJC7704). On that same day authorities reportedly found the accused with 21 unfired rounds of .9mm ammunition as well as 8 unfired rounds of .40mm ammunition.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to all charges. Vesilor was denied bail and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

The accused will return to court for trial on December 14.