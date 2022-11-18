Vendors voice disappointment after Grand Lucyan sale falls through

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunememdia.net

STRUGGLING straw vendors at Port Lucaya Marketplace are disappointed over the Grand Lucayan hotel sale fallout.

Although two cruise ships were in port when this newspaper visited this week, vendors were also frustrated over the lack of tourists at the marketplace.

“I feel bad about it because they promised us that it was sold, and when push came to shove, it was not sold,” said a vendor who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “Things are very tough in PL. Right now, today we have boats in, and we can’t even make $50.”

In May, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey, along with the board members of Lucayan Renewal Holdings Limited, announced that Electra America Hospitality Group had entered into an agreement to purchase Grand Lucayan for $100m, and had plans to invest $300m to develop the property.

Many of the straw vendors were optimistic and some were present during the official announcement held at the hotel.

Earlier this month, Mr Cooper reported that the deal with the prospective buyer was off after ongoing stalling due to repeated requests for due diligence extensions.

“The hotel not being sold is a blow to Port Lucaya, and we are all disappointed about it,” vendor Lorenzo McKenzie said.

Mr McKenzie was also concerned by the lack of cruise ship visitors at the marketplace, even with two ships in port.

“Today we have a boat day and there are no people here,” he said on Tuesday. “Our real issue as vendors other than from the hotel is the lack of tourist attraction to bring them up to PL - that is our number one issue.”

Of the 4,000 cruise visitors on the island, he said that fewer than 100 were at PLM.

“I was out here from 6.30am and there are few of them out here,” he said. “The vendors here are hurting and frustrated and tired. We had 2,200 passengers come here on one boat and another 1,500 on a second boat. That is almost 4,000, but we have not seen 100.

“If we can get 1,000 visitors that would be great, but 50 people or 100 persons in PL won’t make it happen, and this will be a hard Christmas for a lot of people.”

“And so, we are looking for the government and those in authority to make smart decisions for PL also. We are the second largest employees at PL, and we are not making it, and that is the tragedy.”

Mr McKenzie acknowledged Ms Moxey for an initiative that was launched to attract people to Port Lucaya.

“They had music and Junkanoo here at Port Lucaya and we would love to see it back again because that brought people,” he added.

In terms of the cruise ships, he said they are looking for the government to find some incentive to attract people.

Vendor Angelo said while the government gave stipends to vendors earlier this year, it was not enough.

“They visited the straw market a couple of months ago and gave all the vendors in Grand Bahama $500 – to keep us happy for a while. The cost of living is through the roof. How long was $500 supposed to last when we have rent, shop rent, light, water, and other bills to pay?”

Angelo said that he applied for the $5,000 small business grant announced by Ms Moxey, he has not received any word yet concerning his application.

He also expressed his frustration over the lack of sales, especially on a boat day in Grand Bahama.

In addition to their booth rent, which is due on the 15th, he said vendors also must pay the Grand Bahama Port Authority a $100 shop licence fee. He said next year the fee will increase to $300.

Another vendor hopes that the government can find another buyer soon.

“I feel very disappointed that the sale did not go through, but I pray and hope they have something in the making to substitute because we depend mostly on the hotel guests than the cruise ship visitors as our source income,” she said.

Dorothy Pratt Bain said she had not made a dollar all day.

“Two ships are here and there is nobody in PL. We have been sitting here all day trying to make a dollar,” she said. “My MP Ginger Moxey, we are calling on you baby to come and check on us. We at PL western market are really hurting.”

Ms Pratt Bain thinks the former government should have never bought the hotel.

“I know Chester Cooper will find the right one; don’t bring no broke people who trying to borrow from our bank,” she said.