Murder tally now equals 2021 total

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was shot dead in Grand Bahama on Friday, pushing the country’s murder count to 119 for the year, on par with last year’s total.

It was one of several violent incidents over the weekend, with police investigating a shooting and a stabbing in New Providence that left two men in hospital.

With several weeks left in the year, the country is poised to surpass last year’s figure, prompting Free National Movement deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright to say that the Davis administration has failed to lead the Bahamian people amid the complexity of the country’s “crime problem”.

Police said that on Friday, shortly before midnight, the police control room received a report of a shooting incident at a business in Hunters, Grand Bahama.

According to reports, the victim was approached by a gunman who discharged a weapon in his direction shooting him multiple times his body. EMS attended the scene and found no signs of life.

The victim was later taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was examined and pronounced dead. A police officer on the island said seven people were being questioned in connection to the shooting.

A shooting around 3pm on Saturday in New Providence left a man in hospital. Police said the victim and his friend were at a plaza when occupants of a black Jeep opened fire, hitting the victim in his upper body. Police said the man went to hospital but his condition is unknown.

Earlier that day, a 71-year-old man was stabbed by someone he knew. The man was attacked at his home and is now in stable condition in hospital.

Meanwhile, the member of Parliament for St Barnabas demanded that the government rise from its “slumber” and begin to implement tactics to combat crime.

He acknowledged that the crime issue within the country is not a political one but urged the government to develop a “comprehensive crime plan” for the country moving forward.

“We acknowledge the complexity of our crime problem and have said it’s not a political issue, but the government is failing to lead,” Mr Cartwright told this newspaper yesterday.

“The number one responsibility of any government is to protect its citizens and communities. In this regard, the government is failing to lead and as a result, is failing the Bahamian people. The Bahamian people have been frustrated and angered at the level of crime in our nation,” he continued.

Mr Cartwright spoke about the government’s handling of crime, noting in March, the opposition party made 14 recommendations on the issue.

He added: “In March of this year there was a record-breaking 22 murders and then there was no meaningful comprehensive response. At that time the opposition expressed that the Bahamian people wanted tactics, not optics, and presented 14 recommendations in writing to the government.”

Mr Cartwright said the government seems “paralysed” to lead and bring all stakeholders together to combat the crime issues, noting that the Davis administration is “failing” the Bahamian people on this matter.

He also noted that the Bahamas Hotel Association has expressed its concerns about the impact of crime on the tourism industry.

“Our nation, our people want solutions and aggressive problem-solving. We continue to salute the professional men and women of the RBPF and their efforts,” he said yesterday.