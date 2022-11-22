Draft bill on Industrial Court to go to Cabinet

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A DRAFT version of the Industrial Court Bill 2022 which seeks to facilitate “a stable industrial relations climate” has been sent to officials for review and will later be presented to Cabinet for approval, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis announced yesterday.

Mr Davis, speaking during a ceremony to mark the opening of the Industrial Tribunal Legal Year, said the proposed legislation was drafted by the National Tripartite Council’s executive team after heavy consultation with industry stakeholders.

Once enacted, he added that the bill will, among other things, allow the Industrial Tribunal to enforce its judgements and decisions.

“In November 2021 the government of The Bahamas, in accordance with Section 10 of the National Tripartite Council Act 2015, formally communicated the national policy on matters relating to labour and industrial relations to the National Tripartite Council,” he said.

“One of the fundamental matters contained in the policy was the enactment of legislation to cause the Tribunal to, among other issues, enforce its decisions and judgements. My government is of the opinion that this new legislation will forever transform the industrial relations environment and level the playing field for the working people of The Bahamas.

“I am pleased to advise the public that after extensive consultation with national, regional and international stakeholders, the executive of the National Tripartite Council has drafted the Industrial Court Bill 2022 and presented it to the Minister of Labour and Immigration for review.

“I can also announce that the NTC has subsequently initiated an additional period of public consultation with national stakeholders.”

Mr Davis also revealed the body’s intentions to make a formal draft presentation before Cabinet for consideration.

Following Cabinet’s approval, he noted that the proposed legislation will then be tabled in Parliament for debate and then enactment.

“This enactment ladies and gentlemen, along with the review of the terms and conditions of employment for the entire management and staff of the Tribunal, will in our view, facilitate a stable industrial relations climate in The Bahamas and lead to increased productivity at a national level and cause our economy to grow from strength to strength,” he added.

Mr Davis also asserted that as the nation’s economy expands and more Bahamians find work outside of the nation’s two cities, it is expected that “trade disputes will naturally increase.”

He challenged the Industrial Tribunal to utilise the same innovative ideas it introduced in New Providence and elsewhere to improve court efficiency on the outer islands.

“From the implementation of smart courts, case management protocols, the utilisation of mediation, and other alternative dispute techniques to reduce the backlog of cases, has enabled the president and vice presidents to address many of the ills that are associated with the Tribunal,” Mr Davis continued.

“Your efforts, Madam President, are considered trailblazing, not only in the Bahamian judicial system. The achievements of the Tribunal have been recognised throughout the Caribbean region, and have been an inspiration and source of pride for The Bahamas.”

He also committed his administration to “improving the system of justice” as it relates to ensuring that differences between employers and employees are resolved.

In closing remarks, Indira Demeritte- Francis, the Industrial Tribunal’s president, said: “We have excelled but we also recognise that there is much more that can be done especially if we work together harmoniously with our stakeholders. We will continue to strive to retain excellence in the service we provide to the public. We will continue to improve the services we offer and not rely on past accomplishments.”