Wanted man brought to Bahamas

POLICE said a collaborative effort between them and the United States Homeland Security has resulted in a wanted suspect being deported back to the Bahamas.

Juvin Eric Sawyer, 36, also known as Juvin Eric Strachan, of Bimini was arrested in South Florida on June 9, 2022 by Border Patrol and Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

At 9.20am yesterday, Strachan arrived in New Providence accompanied by ICE officers and will be flown into Grand Bahama.

Police want his help with several ongoing investigations.