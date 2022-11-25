GOVT PAY RISES ‘IN TIME FOR HOLIDAYS’: Minister says aim is for salary increases as union hints at action

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

STATE Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said yesterday that the government is aiming to roll out proposed salary increases for public servants before the holidays.

Her comments came after a local daily reported that Bahamas Public Service Union president Kimsley Ferguson hinted at industrial action during an appearance on a local radio show.

Mr Ferguson also said that the union sent a letter to the Office of the Prime Minister at the beginning of the month, however, there has been no response to date.

Yesterday, the Golden Gates MP told this newspaper that the government has submitted a proposal to the BPSU and is awaiting a response from the union.

Earlier this month, the government was said to have finalised and presented its proposal on salary increases to BPSU, which among other raises, would see over 2,000 public officers receive higher wages — up to five increments in the first year as a result of the minimum wage increase.

Ms Glover-Rolle also said that negotiations are a “collaborative” process between the government and the union. However, she noted that the government is in support of a pay increase for all public servants.

“We have submitted a proposal to the BPSU and are awaiting their response. The Labour Relations Unit remains ready to sit at the negotiation table with the BPSU so we can finalise the details of an agreement as quickly as possible,” she told The Tribune yesterday.

“We remain hopeful that the proposed increases can be rolled out for public servants prior to the holidays,” she continued.

Mrs Glover-Rolle has previously said that the agreement proposed to BPSU, which is now under the union’s review, was the best possible offer the government could make at this time.

The Nassau Guardian reported that Mr Ferguson has made efforts to convince the government to accept increment payments that provide the lowest paid employees a minimum $100 increase.

“The lower end of the scale is going to be disadvantaged,” said Mr Ferguson on 96.9 FM’s Morning Blend talk show.

“It’s my job and my responsibility to ensure that the entire bargaining unit is dealt with fairly, and not to particularly agitate for one grouping and leave the other grouping undone.

“And so, I need persons to understand this. We don’t want to leave our brothers behind,” he continued.

BPSU has long called for salary increases, lump sum payments and salary reviews for members across the public sector.

Mr Ferguson had previously told The Tribune that the union wants “nothing less than at least $350 per week” given the high cost of living in the country, citing the amount as a livable wage.