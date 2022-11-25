Teaming up to give Thankgsiving help

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

FOR the third year in a row, Family Guardian yesterday partnered with Great Commission Ministries for a Thanksgiving Day initiative.

Family Guardian more than tripled donations made separately by staff of the company.

The initiative called The Big Give included 300 meal bags donated to Great Commission Ministries by Family Guardian as well as an additional $5,000 donated to the organisation from Family Guardian’s staff charity committee. The staff of Family Guardian also established a drive for clothing and non-perishable food items.

Garnell Smith, district manager for Family Guardian’s Marathon sales office, who was one of several employees present at the outreach centre on Wulff Road, said she and her colleagues were there to support and assist the community in any way possible.

“I have some colleagues accompanying me from the various offices here in New Providence, and we’re here to assist the distribution of these bags to those individuals,” Ms Smith said.

“This initiative hopefully can encourage other corporate citizens to jump on the bandwagon and assist with the social welfare of the country,” she said.

Ms Smith added, “This is Thanksgiving and, we want to be noticeable in the communities, we want to show persons that we care. And, we want to definitely continue to be one of the companies in the forefront, to do these types of initiatives.”

Maxine Bethel, operations manager of Great Commission Ministries, said 50 of the bags donated will be sent to those who are sick and shut-in, while the $5,000 will go toward food to assist people weekly.

“The bags will be distributed this morning (Thursday) to the clients. The money will be used for the purchasing of food for the sick and shut-ins. There again, we serve 500 plus persons per day, which includes 50 sick and shut-in and that’s five days a week,” she said.

“So what Family Guardian is doing is helping our clients today with the bags, along with the hot meal that they will receive. We will send 50 to the sick and shut-ins and the rest of the clients will come and receive the packages,” she said.

Dwight Mackey, who had several injuries to the lower half of his body, said he was anticipating a much better Thanksgiving after having received one of the meal bags yesterday.

“I thank Family Guardian, I thank Mr and Mrs Hanchell and all their workers and I appreciate all that they do. I appreciate it. Most of all I thank God,” he said.

Great Commission Ministries, celebrating 35 years in operation, is a non-profit organisation founded in 1987 by its president Reverend Walter S Hanchell to assist the poor, needy and homeless.