We’re on the Road to 50th Independence anniversary

THE Independence Secretariat yesterday launched the country’s 50th anniversary campaign, announcing events leading up to the milestone that starts next month with a national road race.

The celebration will kick off at 6am on December 3 with The Road to 50 Race taking place on New Providence and the Family Islands. It will be a free nationwide race, where Bahamians are invited to walk, run, roll and have fun.

Ambassador Leslia Miller-Brice, who is The Bahamas’ High Commissioner to CARICOM and the chairperson of the Independence Secretariat, said during a press conference yesterday that the committee has prepared several ways in which every Bahamian, no matter their age or circumstances can participate in the independence celebration festivities.

“We are taking the Road to 50 quite literally to start and we want to invite the public on all islands to take to the road and participate in the Road to 50 Race, which will be held this Saturday, December 3. Each island will have routes for the race,” she said.

“We want there to be pomp and pageantry and a unified effort to support our local vendors in an effort to stimulate our local economies from Bimini to Inagua on every island, and every cay. This requires a cadre of vendors, volunteers on creatives from each island. The Independent Secretariat would like artists, chefs and restaurants, content creators and volunteers to submit their names, contacts and areas of specialty to us, so that they can be involved in all that we have to achieve,” Mrs Miller-Brice said.

“I sincerely encourage students, parents and grandparents, pastors and churches, corporate Bahamas, civic and community groups of all abilities to join the race. We want you out there walking, running, cycling, pushing and skating across our islands. Register as buddies, register as a team or co-workers, register the entire family,” she said.

Superintendent Paul Cash of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Traffic Division announced various road closures and measures that will be put in place as of Friday to allow for the road race.

“Between the hours of five and 12 we will have major road diversions and closures in place starting from the area of Chippingham Road and all the way to East Bay Street and the area of Montagu. That means every major road that leads up to the area of the starting point, which is at Clifford Park, all of those major roads will be closed,” Supt Cash said.

“On Saturday, the third of December, we’re expecting to have thousands of Bahamians join us in this 50th anniversary run. Measures will be put in place as of Friday evening,” he said.

“So, if you do not have to come into the area of Clifford Park then we ask that you avoid those particular areas. Only residents and local traffic will be allowed into the area of the park itself and even into the race area,” Supt Cash said.

Others in attendance at yesterday’s press conference were Kandice Eldon from University of The Bahamas, Bahamian Consul General for Miami Curt Hollingsworth and Donovan Rolle from J Fitness.

Mr Hollingsworth said the consulate has programmes already lined up and will use the template of the Secretariat to ensure that the “Bahamian diaspora throughout our jurisdictions become a part of this exciting movement”.

Meanwhile, Mr Rolle said his task was to make sure participants of the road race stayed physically well.

“My task is to make sure that I walk out to all of the individuals, make sure we stretch and be able to perform our best so we can have a good time on the road and be able to socialise after without being too sore or fatigued,” he said.

Registration for the road race is free. People can register online at www.celebrate-bahamas.com.

The road race will also include live entertainment from Bahamian artists as well as local vendors selling breakfast dishes, said Mrs Miller-Brice.

In January, the winner for the national brand and logo design competition will be announced. The design will be used for The Bahamas 50th anniversary celebration next year.

Permanent Secretary Jack Thompson, who was also at the press conference yesterday, added that further independence celebration plans will be announced later through various media platforms.