BPSU negotiations ‘to be satisfied this week’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

CHIEF labour consultant Bernard Evans said negotiations between the Bahamas Public Service Union will be satisfied by the end of the week.

Last week, a local daily reported that BPSU president Kimsley Ferguson hinted at industrial action during an appearance on a radio show, noting the union had sent a letter to the Office of the Prime Minister at the beginning of the month, however, there had been no response to date.

In response to these claims, State Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle had previously told this newspaper that the government had submitted a proposal to the BPSU and was awaiting a response from the union.

However, Mr Evans told reporters on the sidelines of an event yesterday that following the announcement of the minimum wage increase, there has been a change in the original proposal from the government to the union.

He added that some public servants can expect as much as four to five increments within the first year to meet the new minimum wage rate of $260.

The chief labour consultant noted that the revised proposal has been delivered to the union’s president for review, and any additional adjustments as to Mr Ferguson’s request will be reviewed.

“But given the announcement (minimum wage increases), some people may recognise as much as four or five increments in the first year just to bring them up to the minimum wage rate.

“And so that has caused for the Ministry of Finance to do some new juggling. It is safe to say that we’ve reached a point where those adjustments, as far as the proposal for the government recognising those changes, have been now sent over to Mr Ferguson,” he said.

He continued: “He (Mr Ferguson) has reviewed them for the most part, it’s just one or two things he would like to see happen. We believe in the coming days, what he’s asking for has been reviewed. So hopefully in a couple of days, in a few days, he would get his answer.”

Mr Evans acknowledged that the wage increase is insufficient considering the high cost of living within The Bahamas. However, he noted that it is a “step in the right direction”.

He also credited Mr Ferguson, president of BPSU, for addressing the “uniqueness” of the union, adding that BPSU is “broad and unique” in comparison to other labour unions.

Additionally Mr Evans noted that the Prime Minister is aiming to eliminate contract employees, as he said contract work does not contribute to “true wealth.”

“The Prime Minister, always insisting that he wants to get to a livable wage. One of those things he wants to do is to do away with a bunch of these quote unquote, contract employees,” he said yesterday.

“Because a contract worker cannot really build true wealth. They cannot go to the bank and all that stuff. And so you want to try to convert those contract employees to full-time so that they can begin to build wealth and begin to get to the point of liveable wage.

“It would not happen overnight. But certainly 5, 10, 15 years, if successive governments stay on that path we will get to the point of liveable wage.”