Man shot dead in Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama Police are investigating a shooting incident that has left a Freeport man dead and investigators searching for a motive.

Shortly before 11pm on Tuesday, police responded to a call about a man being shot in the Forbisher Drive area.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that when officers arrived at the scene, they observed a man on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the body.

He further stated that preliminary reports revealed that the victim was outside his residence, along with other persons, when he was approached by a lone gunman.

ASP Rolle said reports are that the suspect discharged a weapon in the victim’s direction and shot him.

EMS personnel attended the scene and found no signs of life, the senior police press official said.

ASP Rolle said that a motive behind the shooting is unknown.

He said police are urging anyone with information concerning this latest murder to call police 919 or 911, or CID at 350-3106.