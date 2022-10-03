US Embassy hosts student visa town hall in Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE United States Embassy hosted a student visa town hall in Freeport for the first time since Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic to provide vital information about the process for students interested in pursuing studies in the US.

The meeting was held at the Pelican Bay Resort on Friday evening. A consular officer was present to share information and answer questions.

Suemayah Abu-Douleh, public affairs officer at US Embassy Nassau, was pleased with the turnout of interested parents and students on Grand Bahama.

“This is the first time in a long while we have been back out here after Dorian and COVID,” she said. “And so we are really pleased to talk to parents and students about the different opportunities that we have available at the embassy.”

Ms Abu-Douleh said that soon the embassy will have an Education USA space/section in Nassau.

“We are hoping with our Education USA advisor we will be able to provide subservices in Grand Bahama,” she added.

She said the purpose of the meeting was to let students and parents know how they can help and support their process as they apply to universities in the US.

According to Ms Abu- Douleh, students must first obtain the I-20 form from their university of acceptance.

She encouraged potential candidates to get that form in as early as possible to the embassy.

“Sometimes it is a delay in getting that and we encourage them to apply early and ask their university for that form to make sure you have an appointment for visas,” she explained.

There are several different student visas available, but the F-1 Visa is the one that most international students will need to acquire to attend either high school or college in the US.

“It is the traditional student visa in the US, although there are a few special cases,” she explained.

“It is important for us to have opportunities for students to study in the US, but it is also important for them to do it early because we want to make sure they do not miss any classes and the first week of orientation. We encourage them to start the process early by starting to look at the universities they want to apply to early and get those acceptance letters and apply for the visa.”

Ms Abu-Douleh stressed that the embassy takes student visas very seriously.

When asked if there is a certain quota for student visas in the Bahamas, she said there is none, but said that their busy season is in the Fall or Spring when school starts.

Anyone interested in applying for student visas in the US can check out the US Embassy website at https:// bs.usembassy.gov/visas/