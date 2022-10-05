Off-duty police officer shot trying to stop armed robbery

AN off-duty police officer was shot while trying to thwart an armed robbery at a food store, police said.

Chief Supt Michael Johnson, officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department, said police got a call after 5pm regarding the shooting at the food store in the area of Mount Royal Avenue and Wulff Road. Police found the victim, an off-duty police officer, with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

“The information is he was at the mentioned store when we believe that two males attempted to rob the particular establishment,” CSP Johnson said at the scene. “He intervened, one of the males produced a firearm and shot him to the upper body.”

The victim was taken from the scene by ambulance in stable condition. His present condition was unknown up to press time.

Shortly after the incident, police went into Bain Town acting on information and arrested one suspect and recovered a firearm, CSP Johnson said. That suspect is assisting police with their investigation.

CSP Johnson thanked the public for the information which helped lead to the suspect’s arrest.