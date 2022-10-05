Disconnectors from BPL ‘have right to access metres without interference’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

BAHAMAS Power and Light’s Chief Executive Officer Shevonn Cambridge said BPL’S disconnectors have a right to access electricity metres without interference, after a photo circulated on social media showing an employee and a consumer in a physical argument.

The argument reportedly occurred after the BPL worker went onto a property on Paradise Island to disconnect the electricity.

Yesterday Mr Cambridge refused to directly comment on the incident, but underscored that BPL disconnectors also have rights.

He made the comments after telling reporters that there had been no “abnormal” rate of disconnections, because coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic most of the people that needed assistance applied for it.

Regarding the altercation, Mr Cambridge said: “While I won’t speak to the incident what happened yesterday (Monday), I just would like for you guys (reporters) to remind the public that BPL’S disconnectors have a right to access our metres and they also have a right not to be interfered (with).”

The CEO said that if consumers have any questions regarding BPL employees’ right to be on their property, they can contact the customer service line for assistance.

In the aftermath of the incident, Bahamas Electrical Workers Union president Kyle Wilson said it is important for both the company and the government to implement protocols to ensure the safety of employees.

According to Mr Wilson, the alleged attack is one of many instances where employees are accosted during their line of work.

“I’m appealing to the company right now to pair persons up as these attacks are escalating. So, I would say to the powers that be to understand my voice and make sure to pair these workers up for their protection,” he told The Tribune yesterday.

“When we talk about safety protection, safety is paramount that they get home. To our leaders of the country, we must protect workers and the public by introducing new legislation.”

Mr Wilson claimed that the BPL worker was dispatched to Paradise Island for disconnections, however upon arriving at a residence he was approached by an unknown man.

The man allegedly questioned the BPL worker’s purpose on the property and attempted to hinder him from carrying out his task.

However, the situation escalated when the resident allegedly attacked the BPL worker who was able to subdue the attacker due to his background as a martial artist and powerlifter.

The Tribune is unaware of whether any of the persons involved suffered any injuries.

The union president urged members of the public to refrain from attacking employees, but to rather seek assistance from the company.

“I just want to say to the public, keep your hands off the BPL workers,” Mr Wilson said yesterday.

“Any frustration you have, write the company, see the leadership of the company, but don’t put your hands on the workers trying to execute their duties. Just how you want to get home to your family, they want to get home to theirs,” he added.

For his part, Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said: “Well part of good corporate behaviour, it’s incumbent upon all of us as we carry out both our public duty as well as private duty. It’s customer relations which should be done with respect and also in different areas of life we have very challenging duties, jobs, responsibilities but in all respects I know that the policy of the government is that with our consumers we ought to conduct our (affairs) with respect and respect for the consumer and, of course, any matters which get out of hand is referred to the appropriate authorities and that’s why we have the police available, but certainly in the normal course of commercial activities and in the normal course of public activities there should always be respect and proper conduct for the corporation which is being represented or the government or the company.”