Man in court accused of killing prison inmate

A MAN accused of killing a prison inmate last year claimed he was at a viewing for his grandfather and aunt, who both died of COVID-19, at East Sunrise Mortuary on Baillou Hill Road when the murder occurred.

Diallo Williamson, 34, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney for service and signing of his VBI on a charge of murder.

In his latest court appearance he stated his innocence claiming that this incident was part of a larger conspiracy involving the same prison officers set to testify in his trial.

Williamson is accused of causing the death of Mikhail Miller at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) between October 31 and November 1, 2021. Miller, who was sentenced to three months at BDCS for stealing earlier that October, is said to have died of blunt force trauma.

From the onset, Williamson denied any involvement in this matter saying that he was not at the prison at the time.

He further claimed that a larger conspiracy was at play here.

After being informed of his notice of alibi, the accused called on his brother and other inmates in prison at the time of the incident to speak in his defence.

Williamson is expected to enter his official plea for the charge on December 2 before Justice Bernard Turner.