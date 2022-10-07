2,000lb of trash collected in GB coastal cleanup

THE trash collected from Grand Bahama beaches as part of the 37th International Coastal Cleanup initiative totaled over 2,000 pounds.

Aulenna Robinson, of the Ministry of Tourism’s Sustainable Tourism Department, reported that volunteers removed 2,483 pounds of litter from 10 local beaches.

The initiative was held on September 24 and October 1, with the help of some 416 volunteers.

Ms Robinson reported that the top three most common items found littered on the beaches were glass bottles, plastic bottles, and beverage cans.

The areas targeted were Taino Beach, Smith’s Point Beach, Gold Rock Beach, Lucaya Beach, Lover’s Beach, Bootle Bay Beach, Williams Town Beach, Barbary Beach, Fortune Beach, and Xanadu Beach.

The most trash collected was at Fortune Beach, where some 970 pounds of litter was recorded.

This year nine schools and 21 civic groups participated.

“The BMTIA Sustainable Tourism Department on Grand Bahama Island would like to formally thank the schools, organisations participation in this year’s ICC,” Ms Robinson said.

Last year, some 800 pounds of litter was collected on Grand Bahama beaches.

BMTIA has been hosting the event for many years, in partnership with ICC, an international initiative launched by Ocean Conservancy more than 35 years ago.

International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICC) is observed on September 17 to raise awareness about the growing pollution on various beaches of the world.

In partnership with volunteer organisations and individuals around the globe, the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) engages people to remove trash from the world’s beaches and waterways.

Thanks to volunteers around the world, the ICC has become a beacon of hope, leading and inspiring action in support of the ocean. Since its beginning, more than 17 million volunteers have collected more than 348 million pounds of trash.