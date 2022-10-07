Exuma man fined over marijuana plants

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

AN Exuma man was fined a combined $3,500 in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday after being found cultivating 18 marijuana plants on the island.

Allington Percentie, 53, stood before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on charges of cultivation of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

On October 4 at Farmer’s Cay, Exuma, the accused was found cultivating 18 Indian hemp plants. At the time of his arrest, he was also found with an additional two grams of Indian hemp.

In court Percentile pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was fined $2,500 on the cultivation charge and $1,000 on the possession charge. Should he default on payment he would face an eight and six months prison sentence on each charge.