Family seeking answers after man is seriously injured in traffic incident

THE family of 37-year-old Devaldo Greene are seeking answers about a traffic incident that left him in a vegetative state, saying they do not think police have been actively investigating the case.

Yesterday, his mother Florie Greene told The Tribune her family was scheduled to officially “pull the plug” on the victim. She said doctors told her there was nothing else they could do to better her son’s deteriorating state.

On September 23, Ms Greene said her son was on his scooter when he got into a traffic accident in the area of West Bay Street.

Ms Greene claimed that police told them that Mr Greene had run into a wall the night of the incident, however, when he was admitted to hospital, she said they were told his severe injuries resembled signs of a “hit and run”.

Police were not able to provide comments before press time.

A loved one, who wished not to be named, said she was supposed to meet up with Mr Greene on the night of the incident after he had finished hanging out with his friends.

But when he never showed up to meet her, she became worried and went looking for him.

As she drove around, she discovered the victim’s scooter in the middle of the road and medics lifting his body into the ambulance.

She said police officers did not arrive until Mr Greene was being placed in the ambulance, then she quickly contacted the victim’s mother.

Ms Greene said she could not have prepared herself for the physical damage in which she found her son when she arrived at the hospital.

She continued: “His face was swelled right up. They had a brace on his neck, and on his mouth. He had head injuries that were on the left side of his head. His skull was fractured and his mouth fractured.”

The day after the incident she said she went to the police station on East West Highway for answers about what happened.

“They said they were still investigating and every time we go there, they investigating. But we aren’t hearing nothing,” Ms Greene said.

The family said they gave up hope on the police as no one was able to tell them where the victim’s scooter was, who called the ambulance, and if there was any footage of what actually happened.

Ms Greene said she asked the Criminal Investigations Department (CDU) about the scooter, but had no luck. Eventually her family found her son’s scooter at a local wrecker establishment, which resulted in them having to pay to get the scooter back.

The family wants answers on what exactly happened on the night of the incident, as Ms Greene noted her son’s life changed drastically that night.

“For a week and seven days he was unconscious; he couldn’t even open his eyes. Couldn’t even say well mummy I love you,” Ms Greene said.

During the interview, Ms Greene explained that her family was scheduled to go to the hospital to “pull the plug” on the victim yesterday evening.

She said: “We have to go back to the hospital this afternoon (Thursday) for them to pull the plug and to see his face for the last (time). They had a meeting with us to tell us – they couldn’t do nothing else with Mr Greene, they tried everything.”

Mr Greene had one son and would have celebrated his 38th birthday next month.

He also was a Graduate of Edward Waters University.