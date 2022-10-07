Women admit to attacking each other

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO women admitted in court on Friday to attacking each other, once at a meat mart and then at a preschool the next day.

Alisha Lewis, 28, appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on a charge of causing harm. The second woman, Juslene Justilien, 22, stood before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on a charge of assault with a dangerous instrument.

On September 29 at Balfour Meat Mart, Lewis is said to have got into a fight with Justilien and caused her harm. Then on September 30 at Loving Angels Pre-School, the two once again got into an argument when Justilien assaulted Lewis with a rock.

In court both women pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

While Lewis was warned and discharged for her offence, Justilien was placed on probation for nine months. If she violates the terms, she faces a two-month prison sentence.